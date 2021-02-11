AHL: Hershey Bears Connor McMichael scores first professional goal, game-winner in win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Connor McMichael scored his first pro goal to lead the Hershey Bears to a 3-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Thursday.

The win was the first of the season for Hershey.

Hershey captain Matt Moulson scored his first goal of the season off a miscue from Penguins' goalie Emil Larmi. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got the tying goal from Tim Schaller at 16:24 of the opening frame.

The two teams traded power play goals in the middle frame, with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton grabbing a 2-1 lead at 2:10.

Mike Sgarbossa tied the game for Hershey at 3:04. McMichael's goal was the lone tally of the final frame, capping off a 2-for-7 night on the power play for the Bears.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0