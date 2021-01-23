AHL: Hershey Bears collect more than 31,000 stuffed animals in annual Teddy Bear Toss

There was no game, no ice that needed cleared off.

But even the pandemic couldn't cancel the Hershey Bears' annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fans contributed 31,381 stuffed animals Saturday outside Giant Center in the annual charity event, the largest of its kind in the world, driving up in cars to toss their stuffed toys out the window due to COVID-19 social distancing precautions. The team is donating to eight local charities, the club announced Saturday evening.

The Teddy Bear Toss also had a food drive component this year, with fans able to donate non-perishable foods collected by Giant and donated to the Central PA Food Bank. The team also announced the Sweigart Family Foundation will donate $25,000 to the Children's Miracle Network Hershey.

The AHL and the Bears announced this week the 2021 regular season schedule, shortened by the pandemic. Hershey opens the season on the road against Binghamton Feb. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0