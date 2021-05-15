AHL: Hershey Bears claim North Division in win over Binghamton

Three goals in a span of 2:41 led the Hershey Bears to a 3-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils Saturday afternoon.

With the victory the Bears claimed the North Division, winning the F. G. "Teddy" Oke Trophy. With Hershey's win, and Laval's loss to Toronto, the Bears also won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the league's regular-season champion.

This marks the first time the Bears have won a division title since the 2015-16 season and the first time Hershey has won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy since 2009-10.

Binghamton scored first, striking at 5:27 of the first. Tyce Thompson tallied on a two-on-one to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

Hershey used the momentum from a scrum in the second period to strike three times. Paul LaDue scored for the Bears to make it 1-1. At 14:18, Hershey took the lead on Aliaksei Protas' second goal of the season.

Just moments later at 15:37, McMichael tapped home his 13th goal of the season to make it 3-1 Hershey. The goal was the eventual game-winner, giving McMichael an AHL-leading eight deciding goals.

Mason Jobst cut Hershey's lead to just one with a power play goal with 29 seconds remaining in the third period.

