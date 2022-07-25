AHL: Hershey Bears begin head coaching search after Washington Capitals hire Scott Allen as assistant

The Washington Capitals announced Monday the hiring of Hershey Bears head coach Scott Allen as an assistant coach, prompting Hershey to open a search for Allen’s successor.

Allen, 56, who spent three seasons with the Bears, was named the 27th head coach in club history in August 2021.

"The Hershey Bears congratulate Scott Allen on his promotion to the Washington Capitals," Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer said in a press release Monday. "Scott did a tremendous job in his three seasons with the organization, and it was an honor to have him serve as the 27th head coach in our franchise's rich history. His passion and dedication to the position was second to none, and we thank him for his tireless commitment to the club. We wish Scott, and his wife Traci, all the best in Washington, and we look forward to working with the Capitals on the search for the next head coach of the Hershey Bears."

In his lone season at the helm behind the bench, Allen coached the Bears to a 34-32-6-4 record and a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, where they lost a best-of-three first-round series to rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in three games.

Congratulations to Scott Allen! After three seasons in Hershey, including serving as our head coach in 2021-22, he has been named an assistant coach for the @Capitals.https://t.co/JRKl9MX6NAThe search for the 28th head coach in Hershey's franchise history is underway. pic.twitter.com/gUYHrrAVMn — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) July 25, 2022

Prior to his tenure as head coach, Allen served as an assistant under Spencer Carbery from 2019-21 before Carbery left to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I have felt privileged and honored to have spent these last three seasons coaching in Hershey,” Allen said in a press release. "The history of this franchise speaks for itself, but it's been the people that have made it so special. I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has enhanced my time in Hershey, including the players, staff, management, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, new found friends, and of course the incredible, passionate Bears fans. Thank you Hershey. I'm going to miss you."

Allen’s role with the Capitals involves working with the Washington forwards and penalty kill as a member of Peter Laviolette’s staff.

The Bears and Capitals also announced Monday that Hershey assistant Steve Bergin left his role with the organization.

Hershey is scheduled to open its regular season Oct. 15 at home against the Utica Comets.