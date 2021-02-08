AHL: Hershey Bears announce roster moves, including signing Blake Pietila to a professional tryout agreement

The Hershey Bears announced they have signed Blake Pietila to a professional tryout agreement.
Pietila tallied 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 49 contests with the San Diego Gulls last season. The winger has played in 266 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton and San Diego, scoring 142 points (71 goals, 71 assists).
Pietila has also played 38 NHL games with New Jersey, scoring four points.
The Bears also announced the following roster moves:
- The Washington Capitals have re-assigned Martin Fehervary and goaltender Pheonix Copley from the Bears to the Taxi Squad.
- Hershey has recalled Tyler Nanne from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL).
- Hershey has released goaltender Charles Williams from his professional tryout agreement.