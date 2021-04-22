 Skip to main content
AHL: Hershey Bears announce multi-year contract extension for head coach Spencer Carbery
AHL

AHL: Hershey Bears announce multi-year contract extension for head coach Spencer Carbery

Hershey Bears logo

The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced head coach Spencer Carbery has signed a multi-year contract extension.

The Bears and the Capitals have also announced that assistant coach Patrick Wellar and associate goaltending coach Alex Westlund have signed multi-year contract extensions. 

Carbery is in his third season as head coach of the Bears. He was named the 26th head coach in franchise history June 26, 2018. In his tenure with the Bears, Carbery has guided Hershey to a 96-48-9-8 record over 161 games.

Wellar is in his third season as an assistant coach with the Bears. The Bears finished second in the league on the penalty kill at 87.3 percent, second in shots against (26.89) and third in goals against (2.53) last season. Westlund is in his fourth season as the club's associate goaltending coach. 

