AHL: Hershey Bears announce 2021 season schedule and training camp roster
AHL

Hershey Bears logo

The Hershey Bears released their schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Bears open the new campaign on the road against Binghamton Feb. 5, and the club's home opener is the following day Feb. 6 vs. Lehigh Valley.

The Bears 2020-21 campaign features 36 regular season games, with 18 contests coming on home ice. Please visit here for the full schedule.

Bears announce training camp roster

The Hershey Bears announced the club's roster for 2021 Training Camp, which is set to open Saturday at GIANT Center.

Training Camp, and all practices during the 2020-21 season, will be CLOSED to the public. 

The roster for the team's 2021 Training Camp is as follows:

Forwards (15): Kody Clark, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Shane Gersich, Caleb Herbert, Kale Kessy, Brett Leason, Philippe Maillet, Mason Morelli, Matt Moulson, Garrett Pilon, Mike Sgarbossa, Joe Snively, Riley Sutter, Matt Weis, Steve Whitney

Defensemen (8): Macoy Erkamps, Will Graber, Lucas Johansen, Paul LaDue, Rob O'Gara*, Cameron Schilling, Reece Willcox*, Eddie Wittchow

Goaltenders (4): Padraig Carey*, Alex Dubeau*, Joel Eisenhower*, Charles Williams*

*Indicates player on a tryout

