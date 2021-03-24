AHL: FOX43 to broadcast Hershey Bears games beginning April 3

Six of the remaining Hershey Bears games will be broadcast by FOX43, the team and TV station announced Wednesday afternoon.

The broadcast partnership adds to an array of viewing and listening options for Bears games, including the Bears Radio Network, Bears Mobile app and AHLTV.

FOX43 will broadcast six home games this season, beginning with April 3's home game against Binghamton. The complete schedule, all weekend games, is:

April 3, 1 p.m.: vs. Binghamton

April 11, 3 p.m.: vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

April 17, 1 p.m.: vs. Binghamton

May 2, 3 p.m.: vs. Lehigh Valley

May 8, 4 p.m.: vs. Lehigh Valley

May 15, 1 p.m.: vs. Binghamton

Zack Fisch, "The Voice of the Bears" and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski will be on the call for all six games.

The press release also stated Hershey will be featured regularly on FOX43's Sunday Sports Frenzy show.

