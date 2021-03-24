 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL: FOX43 to broadcast Hershey Bears games beginning April 3
alert
AHL

AHL: FOX43 to broadcast Hershey Bears games beginning April 3

{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

Six of the remaining Hershey Bears games will be broadcast by FOX43, the team and TV station announced Wednesday afternoon.

The broadcast partnership adds to an array of viewing and listening options for Bears games, including the Bears Radio Network, Bears Mobile app and AHLTV. 

FOX43 will broadcast six home games this season, beginning with April 3's home game against Binghamton. The complete schedule, all weekend games, is: 

  • April 3, 1 p.m.: vs. Binghamton
  • April 11, 3 p.m.: vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
  • April 17, 1 p.m.: vs. Binghamton
  • May 2, 3 p.m.: vs. Lehigh Valley
  • May 8, 4 p.m.: vs. Lehigh Valley
  • May 15, 1 p.m.: vs. Binghamton

Zack Fisch, "The Voice of the Bears" and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski will be on the call for all six games. 

The press release also stated Hershey will be featured regularly on FOX43's Sunday Sports Frenzy show.

More online

For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News