AHL: Damien Riat scores first goal as Hershey Bears edge Binghamton

Damien Riat scored his first AHL goal Wednesday night.
It proved the game-winner as Hershey won on the road 2-1 against Binghamton. The Bears improved to 2-0-2-0 with the victory.
Brett Leason scored in the second period to tie the game 1-1, and then Riat pocketed the decisive goal in the third.
Ilya Samsonov, sent down by the Washington Capitals to build back up after missing two weeks due to a positive coronavirus test, stopped 22 saves in the victory.
