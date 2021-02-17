 Skip to main content
AHL: Damien Riat scores first goal as Hershey Bears edge Binghamton
AHL

AHL: Damien Riat scores first goal as Hershey Bears edge Binghamton

Damien Riat scored his first AHL goal Wednesday night.

It proved the game-winner as Hershey won on the road 2-1 against Binghamton. The Bears improved to 2-0-2-0 with the victory.

Brett Leason scored in the second period to tie the game 1-1, and then Riat pocketed the decisive goal in the third.

Ilya Samsonov, sent down by the Washington Capitals to build back up after missing two weeks due to a positive coronavirus test, stopped 22 saves in the victory. 

