AHL: Connor McMichael scores OT winner to send Hershey Bears past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Connor McMichael scored the overtime game-winner, and Kale Kessy added a goal and an assist to lead the Hershey Bears to a 4-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday.

The goal was McMichael's league-leading sixth game-winning goal of the year.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bolted out to a 1-0 lead only 1:56 into the game, with Sam Miletic scored his second goal of the season for Penguins.

Hershey responded to tie the game at 3:15 from Cameron Schilling. The teams traded goals in the second period with Felix Robert scoring for the Penguins at 4:31 and Alex Alexeyev scoring at 7:26.

The back-and-forth affair continued into the third period and the Penguins took the lead on a goal from Will Reilly at 4:04. At 6:08, Hershey responded as Kessy scored his second goal of the season, connecting on a breakaway.

The game went to overtime and McMichael played the hero again. Alexeyev sprung McMichael down the right wing and he streaked in on a breakaway. He cut to the net and lifted a shot over Lagace's blocker to give Hershey its third overtime win of the year.

