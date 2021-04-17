AHL: Brian Pinho's 3-point night, second-period outburst makes it four straight for Hershey

A flurry of goals late in the second period proved more than enough to lift Hershey to its fourth straight win Saturday.
The Bears toppled Binghamton 6-3, scoring three times in the final five minutes of the middle frame to take control for good. Shane Gersich's one-timer tied the contest at 2-2, then Brian Pinho's slapshot gave the Bears their first lead and Martin Fehervary made it a two-goal contest less than a minute later.
Cameron Schilling's 5-on-3 power play goal made it 5-2, and Pinho scored an empty netter to finalize the score and finish a two-goal, one-assist performance.
Brett Leason scored Hershey's first goal, and Phoenix Copley stopped 23 shots for the Bears (15-5-2-0).
More online
For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!