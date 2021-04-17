 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL: Brian Pinho's 3-point night, second-period outburst makes it four straight for Hershey
0 comments
AHL

AHL: Brian Pinho's 3-point night, second-period outburst makes it four straight for Hershey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

A flurry of goals late in the second period proved more than enough to lift Hershey to its fourth straight win Saturday.

The Bears toppled Binghamton 6-3, scoring three times in the final five minutes of the middle frame to take control for good. Shane Gersich's one-timer tied the contest at 2-2, then Brian Pinho's slapshot gave the Bears their first lead and Martin Fehervary made it a two-goal contest less than a minute later.

Cameron Schilling's 5-on-3 power play goal made it 5-2, and Pinho scored an empty netter to finalize the score and finish a two-goal, one-assist performance. 

Brett Leason scored Hershey's first goal, and Phoenix Copley stopped 23 shots for the Bears (15-5-2-0).

More online

For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News