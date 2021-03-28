AHL: Bears win 3-1 against Penguins at home

A third-period tie-breaker and an easy goal in an empty net gave the Hershey Bears another win Sunday afternoon in their home rink against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Bears were the first to nab a goal, with Brian Pinho scoring only 18 seconds into the match. The Penguins weren't able to get onto the scoreboard until 9:48 seconds left in the second period.

The match remained tied up through the rest of the second period and start of the third period. The Bear's Martin Fehervary was assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty, in addition to two minutes for instigating a fight and five minutes for fighting after dropping his gloves after a late hit on Pinho.

It wasn't until a little over three minutes remaining in the game that Bears' captain Matt Moulson scored his sixth goal of the season. The Bears would add another goal from Shane Gersich when the Penguins' net was unprotected, ending the game at 3-1.

