 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL: Bears win 3-1 against Penguins at home
AHL

AHL: Bears win 3-1 against Penguins at home

{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

A third-period tie-breaker and an easy goal in an empty net gave the Hershey Bears another win Sunday afternoon in their home rink against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Bears were the first to nab a goal, with Brian Pinho scoring only 18 seconds into the match. The Penguins weren't able to get onto the scoreboard until 9:48 seconds left in the second period.

The match remained tied up through the rest of the second period and start of the third period. The Bear's Martin Fehervary was assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty, in addition to two minutes for instigating a fight and five minutes for fighting after dropping his gloves after a late hit on Pinho.

It wasn't until a little over three minutes remaining in the game that Bears' captain Matt Moulson scored his sixth goal of the season. The Bears would add another goal from Shane Gersich when the Penguins' net was unprotected, ending the game at 3-1.

More online

For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News