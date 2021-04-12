AHL: Aliaksei Protas scores first goal in Hershey's win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sunday

Aliaksei Protas notched his first AHL goal and Pheonix Copley stopped all 21 shots he faced to lead the Hershey Bears to a 2-0 shutout over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday.

Protas scored what stood as the game-winning marker at 12:14 of the first period. He collected the loose puck in the slot and slipped a shot past the blocker of Penguins goalie Max Lagace to make it 1-0 Hershey.

Brian Pinho sealed the win for Hershey with an empty-net power play goal at 19:48.

Copley earned his fourth straight win between the pipes and his first shutout of the season with 21 saves. It was his 12th shutout of his AHL career and his first since Feb. 7, 2020 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

