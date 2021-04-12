 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL: Aliaksei Protas scores first goal in Hershey's win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sunday
0 comments
AHL

AHL: Aliaksei Protas scores first goal in Hershey's win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

Aliaksei Protas notched his first AHL goal and Pheonix Copley stopped all 21 shots he faced to lead the Hershey Bears to a 2-0 shutout over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday.

Protas scored what stood as the game-winning marker at 12:14 of the first period. He collected the loose puck in the slot and slipped a shot past the blocker of Penguins goalie Max Lagace to make it 1-0 Hershey. 

Brian Pinho sealed the win for Hershey with an empty-net power play goal at 19:48.

Copley earned his fourth straight win between the pipes and his first shutout of the season with 21 saves. It was his 12th shutout of his AHL career and his first since Feb. 7, 2020 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

More online

For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News