HARRISBURG — For Matt McNair, playing in the Big 26 Baseball Classic is representative of how far he, and his Boiling Springs' team, have come.

"I tried to come out here and represent my guys," he said. "You know, Boiling Springs is obviously a small school. We don't really get looked at. So I'm just trying to put them on the map."

McNair blasted a double in Game 1 of the series Friday at FNB Field, an 11-7 setback for Pennsylvania against Maryland. In Game 2 Saturday, the rising senior went 0 for 3 with three groundouts and an RBI as Pennsylvania returned the favor, topping Maryland 11-7 and evening the series.

"So far I've done all right," he said. "I'm just trying to do my part."

McNair said he's enjoyed the non-baseball aspects of the weekend's festivities.

"It not just about getting to play baseball," he said. "You know, the kids. The buddy program means a lot."

Bolstered by the team's 10 seniors, Boiling Springs had a baseball revival of sorts in the spring, winning 14 games and hosting a District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal after winning just three games in 2022. The Bubblers also shared the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title with Greencastle-Antrim.

"Experience was a big thing," McNair said. "We really, really grew."

McNair played his part in the revival. Hitting at the top of the batting order, the junior posted a .425 batting average, slugging six doubles, two triples and three home runs while recording 16 RBIs, scoring 23 runs and stealing eight bases. McNair was named to both the All-Sentinel and Colonial All-Division First Team for his efforts.

"I felt like my game personally really kept us in a lot of games," he said. "I try to be a team player and keep everybody up."

As a team, McNair said that the goal is to win the division and make the district playoffs once again in 2024. He is also looking toward the next level.

"I've been talking to a couple coaches," he said. "I'm not looking for too big of a school. I'm more of a low-key kind of guy. But whoever wants me, I'm gonna play for."

McNair said that he'd love to play on a scholarship at the NCAA Division II level but would be open to playing at the right Division III school.

"I love to play," he said. "It's just keeping the dream alive."

The Big 26 Baseball Classic will continue Sunday afternoon, as Pennsylvania looks to clinch a series win. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic