AD Barbour: Penn State looking to football, one way or another

Somehow, someway, Penn State is hoping to play football in the near future.

When that will be remains the biggest question for the person who best understands the drawbacks of not playing.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said during a video conference Thursday that the university remains committed to playing a football season, even if it can't start as scheduled in September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA and Big Ten both canceled several of their biggest-money winter events — the men's and women's basketball tournaments and the national wrestling championship — because of the virus' threat, and then nixed all spring sports. Speculation is rampant the 2020 college football season will be in similar jeopardy if the spread of coronavirus isn't dramatically curbed in the coming weeks.

"We're going to do absolutely everything we can to have a football season in some way, shape or form," Barbour said. "It's really, really important that it's clear where we're taking our advice from, which is from the experts and from a medical perspective. When it's time to do so, when it's safe to do so, we're going to do it. And we're going to do it in a big way."