A Week Without Sports: Empty ballparks, dark gyms and a community left waiting

I don't know the next time I'll go bowling.
I take part in a Monday night league. I work nights, so these weekly appointments with pins, gutters and pints of beer are of the few times in my life when I can take part in an American ritual — socializing at the end of a work night with friends and peers.
Being a sports reporter means missing a lot of nights like this, but I at least get one a week.
Not anymore — at least for a little while.
This past Monday felt ominous, different. Two teams in our league did not show. We were told before the first balls were thrown that the league would be postponed for at least the next two weeks. Nobody shook hands or exchanged high-fives like normal. Nods, hand salutes, elbows — that's how we congratulated one another, opponent and teammate alike.
On the bright side, I shot a 709, so at least I went out on a high note. It was the last night of momentary escape I'll have for who knows how long.
Two weeks seems too optimistic.
But I got a sense of finality, or at least got to say "see you later" to the sport I've loved since I was big enough to waddle on wobbly legs and push a 6-pound ball slowly down 60 feet of oil-soaked hardwood.
That's not the case for many athletes.
College and high school athletes in the Midstate and around the country are in a holding pattern. That pattern could become permanent depending on how long people must self-isolate to protect the most vulnerable among us and spare hospitals and their staffs potentially overwhelming circumstances.
A handful of high school gyms should have been filled with basketball teams preparing for state championships this weekend — Mechanicsburg and Trinity potentially among them.
Instead, they're quiet. Dark. Lonely.
Spring's unofficial start — opening day in baseball and softball — was to be this weekend for high schools across the state. Instead, diamonds everywhere are empty. Docile. Untouched.
No more tennis. No more golf. Workout warriors are forced to do what they can at home.
Runners and bikers, don't take your training for granted. Take a moment to enjoy them.
This is just one week without sports. There will be more. How many? Who knows.
We'll have them back. The YMCA will be teeming with toddlers taking their first plunges into the pool, and pickup basketball games will pick up again.
We'll have baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and field. Football practices will be right around the corner.
It's all coming back.
And this will fade into memory.
But for now, we have to be patient. We have to trust medical experts, take care of ourselves and check in with family and friends we may not be able to visit.
And when we do get our cherished sports back, let's promise to cherish them a little more.
Biddle Field, Dickinson College 1.JPG
Carlisle baseball Field 1.JPG
Carlisle Softball Field 1.JPG
Dickinson Park Sports Facility 1.JPG
Dickinson Park Sports Facility 2.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 1.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 2.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 3.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 4.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 2.JPG
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520