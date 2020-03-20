A Week Without Sports: Empty ballparks, dark gyms and a community left waiting

Jake Adams Sports Editor Sports editor at The Sentinel. Follow Jake Adams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I don't know the next time I'll go bowling.

I take part in a Monday night league. I work nights, so these weekly appointments with pins, gutters and pints of beer are of the few times in my life when I can take part in an American ritual — socializing at the end of a work night with friends and peers.

Being a sports reporter means missing a lot of nights like this, but I at least get one a week.

Not anymore — at least for a little while.

This past Monday felt ominous, different. Two teams in our league did not show. We were told before the first balls were thrown that the league would be postponed for at least the next two weeks. Nobody shook hands or exchanged high-fives like normal. Nods, hand salutes, elbows — that's how we congratulated one another, opponent and teammate alike.

On the bright side, I shot a 709, so at least I went out on a high note. It was the last night of momentary escape I'll have for who knows how long.

Two weeks seems too optimistic.

But I got a sense of finality, or at least got to say "see you later" to the sport I've loved since I was big enough to waddle on wobbly legs and push a 6-pound ball slowly down 60 feet of oil-soaked hardwood.