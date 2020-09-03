A Timeout With ... Shippensburg athletic director Jeff Michaels, on the genesis and expectations of new voting, anti-racism initiatives

Q: Who is responsible for driving the initiative? Is it mostly student-athletes/coaches/the department?

A: Several department staff members took the initial steps to participate with the leadership group of ONESHIP. A couple student-athletes also joined the initial meetings and have been involved in helping to formulate next steps. Department personnel have been very involved in the initial educational efforts, and the transition to student-athlete involvement and leadership is now underway with the start of the semester.

Q: In regard to ONESHIPVotes, what challenges are involved in getting student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff to vote?

A: Access is a big challenge for individuals who wish to vote, whether that is within our community or across the country. That is why assistance with the registration process is so important. The support of the campus-wide ShipVotes group will be invaluable as we attempt to help student-athletes learn about a democratic process that will impact them and that they can impact for the rest of their lives.

Q: What reasons have students given for not voting? How do you address those concerns?