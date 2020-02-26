A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, is providing opportunities for young girls wreslters

Ryan Campbell grew up in the Boiling Springs wrestling system before graduating in 2001 and moving on to wrestle at Delaware Valley College until 2003.
He returned to his Bubbler roots when he transferred from Delaware Valley to Shippensburg University and helped coach the Boiling Springs wrestling team as an assistant coach from 2004-06 while finishing his degree.
From there, Campbell moved to coaching the Bubblers youth program in 2015 before his son came to him one day and asked him to coach him, wanting a coach that "does not yell at him."
Campbell created Personal Wrestling Training in 2016 in his basement. It has since moved to a new location in Carlisle.
He left the Bubblers youth program in 2018, and he recently joined the Trinity coaching staff this season, all while continuing to run the Dueling Bandit wrestling clubs. Within this club, Campbell added a team to cater to a fast-growing niche: girls wrestling. He created the Pink Bandits and trains them to compete in various tournaments and duals throughout the nation.
And, he's one of the only wrestling facilities to cater to an all-female team.
Campbell took some time to answer a few questions via email recently. They have been lightly edited for grammar.
Q: When did you start your wrestling club, and when did you decide to add a girls club?
A: I started my business of Personal Wrestling Training, LLC in 2016 in the basement of our home, and I saw a need to get my wrestlers mat time at national events. Mat time equals more success and lessons learned with feedback for me as a trainer to personally hone in on what the kids would benefit from during lessons. That is how The Dueling Bandit team was established. My wife, Kris, who enjoys volunteering, started thinking about ways to cut cost for wrestling families. National events have entry fees of anywhere between $400-$800 per team, plus wrestling gear and travel cost, which can add up very quickly. I have heard of some families paying over $300 for entry and gear, not including their travel cost. We decided to ask for help from our community to sponsor our team and keep the cost low for Dueling Bandit families. Most of the sponsors are local, and our hope is this will continue into the future.
Our first fundraiser selling Dueling Bandit Magnets just began this month. The Dueling Bandit team had its debut in May, 2017, with one team attending the Dark Night Duals in Bethlehem, Pa., and then onto NHSCA Virginia Beach Nationals, Virginia, and North American Wrestling Events Spooky Nook Nationals of Lancaster. This year is the first time I will be taking a girls team to Spooky Nook for a NAWE. I saw this need due to NAWE putting an all girl-versus-girl dual team competition. Girls have always been a part of my boys team, but once this option became available, I thought it would assist in girls wanting to continue wrestling.
My training is now located in Carlisle due to the need for more room. The small group sessions with a handful of girls is gaining steady interest.
Q: How important was it for you to have an all-girls club?
A: The importance of having a girls team is crucial for the advancement of girls wrestling, as is the same for boys. Competition always gives the wrestler/family/coach a skill level and ability to gain more experience, and more experience equals more success. I enjoy watching all my wrestlers clearly benefit from the work they put in during sessions. Mat time is like a recital where they get to shine, learn and work. Learning the lesson that hard work equals success is crucial, and we need our society to get back to that. This is my little piece of the world where I get to instill this into our youth.
I do believe girls wrestling is the fastest growing sport on the horizon and believe girls should wrestle girls. Colleges such as Lock Haven and Delaware Valley started all-girls wrestling teams. I believe the PIAA will be on board here in the near future. Once the youth reach puberty, we all know that boys versus girls according to anatomy is different in size and strength. I am not saying a girl couldn’t beat a boy, but why should they if girls versus girls is available? More girls will wrestle if they are competing against other girls.
Q: What are the main lessons you try and teach the girls?
A: The main lessons to be learned are composure and the ability to win and lose with the same stature. The ability to fall, get back up and keep fighting. The humbleness of assisting your opponent up off the mat and shaking hands at the end of a match.
Q: How many girls do you have sign up for the club or that have shown interest in wrestling?
A: I have about 15 girls who are currently wrestling and training, with a steady overall increase. There is a lot of interest, and I expect the numbers to continue rising.
Q: Do you have advice for those girls in your club that want to keep moving up the ranks in wrestling, but might be hesitant to keep going into high school?
A: My advice is that girls continue wrestling all the way up through college. Sariah Hockenberry, of Big Spring, who would have placed fifth or sixth in the 8U division (only the Top 4 placed) in 2019, was my first girl to compete at Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling. PJW has already begun a [kindergarten through sixth grade] all-girls elementary and junior high (15 and under) state championship. Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Association started an all-girl division for 2020. With the degree of interest and the ability of scholarships for the future, this is a great opportunity for girls to take advantage of. I strongly believe the PIAA will be on board with creating an all girls wrestling division at the high school level.
