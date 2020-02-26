A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, is providing opportunities for young girls wreslters

A: I started my business of Personal Wrestling Training, LLC in 2016 in the basement of our home, and I saw a need to get my wrestlers mat time at national events. Mat time equals more success and lessons learned with feedback for me as a trainer to personally hone in on what the kids would benefit from during lessons. That is how The Dueling Bandit team was established. My wife, Kris, who enjoys volunteering, started thinking about ways to cut cost for wrestling families. National events have entry fees of anywhere between $400-$800 per team, plus wrestling gear and travel cost, which can add up very quickly. I have heard of some families paying over $300 for entry and gear, not including their travel cost. We decided to ask for help from our community to sponsor our team and keep the cost low for Dueling Bandit families. Most of the sponsors are local, and our hope is this will continue into the future.