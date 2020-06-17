A Timeout With ... Red Land grad Steve Zack who made quite the trek across Europe playing basketball

Zack responded to a few questions The Sentinel sent him via email about his journey across Europe and how things stand for him now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: What do you remember from your time with Red Land? Are there any achievements you look back on fondly or remember being proud of?

A: I remember mainly the many lessons that were taught to me by Coach [Scott] Slayton that carried a message that went further than just the basketball court. I owe a lot of my career success to him. Secondly the group of guys we had. In all [four] years of playing at Red Land we all had a great bond together and were always having a blast! Having a great coaching staff and awesome teammates is something I'll always cherish about my Red Land days.

Q: Do you keep in contact with any of your old coaches or teammates?

A: Yeah we all get in touch from time to time. It's much different now that we're getting into our mid-late 20's so everyone has a busy life of their own going on, but the communication between us is definitely not lost.

Q: You’ve played in Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria, and are currently in Israel. What differences have you noticed from league to league?