A Timeout With ... Mechanicsburg soccer alum Jo Panuccio, who recently took over the reigns of the boys soccer team

Mechanicsburg Area School District is bringing back one of its own to take over the reigns of the high school boys soccer team.
Jo Panuccio, a 2015 grad and former Sentinel Player of the Year for the Wildcats soccer team during his high school playing days, will take over this fall after former coach Brent Brockman resigned back in February.
Panuccio had 35 goals in his career and was the record holder for assists with 45, leading Pennsylvania with 24 of them his senior year. He was the All-Sentinel Player of the Year in 2014.
Panuccio continued in college at NCAA Division I Rider University before transferring to East Stroudsburg in 2017. He started all 18 contests for the Warriors in 2017 and ended his college career with 23 points for the Warriors.
Panuccio took some time to answer a few questions through email for The Sentinel.
Q: What made you apply for the coaching job with Mechanicsburg?
A: My love for my home town.
Q: How does it feel to be coming back to the program that you once played for?
A: It feels surreal. It feels like I never left.
Q: What do you like the most about the Mechanicsburg community?
A: I love the togetherness of our community. It is very tight-knit in Mechanicsburg.
Q: Is there anything from your days with the Mechanicsburg soccer team that you’d like to bring back with your coaching style?
A: I’d like to bring my knowledge of high school soccer and how our conference works. I know the in’s and out’s of our league and how to be successful.
Q: Any interesting moments you’ll never forget from your high school soccer days?
A: I will never forget the run my senior year team made — making it to the state semifinals.
Q: Anything you’ll bring into your coaching style from your time at Rider and East Stroudsburg?
A: I have played under some amazing coaches who have taught me the game well. I will instill professionalism with my boys and we will play soccer the way it is supposed to be played — simple.
Q: You come from a pretty big family. What was it like growing up?
A: I come from a soccer-passionate family. We are very close, we always have been. Sort of like a team. We grew up around soccer 24/7, so it is a huge part of our lives. Two of my brothers, Alex and Gye, will be joining me on my staff along with Dilwyn Knott. They are a brilliant trio of coaches and I have the utmost confidence in them.
Q: What are your goals for the Mechanicsburg soccer team, long-term and short-term?
A: I plan to develop my boys into class soccer players. My goals are to win a conference, district and state championship.
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
