A Timeout With ... Mechanicsburg soccer alum Jo Panuccio, who recently took over the reigns of the boys soccer team

A: I love the togetherness of our community. It is very tight-knit in Mechanicsburg.

Q: Is there anything from your days with the Mechanicsburg soccer team that you’d like to bring back with your coaching style?

A: I’d like to bring my knowledge of high school soccer and how our conference works. I know the in’s and out’s of our league and how to be successful.

Q: Any interesting moments you’ll never forget from your high school soccer days?

A: I will never forget the run my senior year team made — making it to the state semifinals.

Q: Anything you’ll bring into your coaching style from your time at Rider and East Stroudsburg?

A: I have played under some amazing coaches who have taught me the game well. I will instill professionalism with my boys and we will play soccer the way it is supposed to be played — simple.

Q: You come from a pretty big family. What was it like growing up?