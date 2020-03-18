A Timeout With ... Jen Bandura, a Boiling Springs grad selected to play in the USA Field Hockey Masters Tournament

Q: What were your first reactions to being named to the USA Field Hockey 2020 U.S. O-45 Women’s Masters World Cup Team?

A: My first reaction was of utmost joy. I am beyond proud to be able to wear our country’s colors and represent the USA competitively at the highest level of field hockey for players over 35 years of age.

Q: What went in to being picked for that team?

A: The World Cup selections took place over a two-day period in January at the [Philadelphia] 76ers' Field House in Wilmington, Delaware. Each day, we had three hours of game play where we were evaluated while scrimmaging against players from across the nation. Selectors for the tryout were not affiliated with the Masters Committee and were local field hockey experts, who have either coached or participated in a USA Field Hockey development pathway selection, such as Futures and age-group national teams.

Q: What are you most looking forward to when playing for the USA team?