A Timeout With ... Jen Bandura, a Boiling Springs grad selected to play in the USA Field Hockey Masters Tournament

Jen Bandura has played field hockey since the seventh grade.
The 1988 Boiling Springs graduate is still heavily involved in field hockey to this day.
She was recently added to USA Field Hockey's O-45 Women's Masters Team. She'll compete Sept. 19-28 in Cape Town, South Africa, in the 2020 World Masters Hockey World Cup against international competition. Team USA is sending five masters teams — over-35, O-40, O-45, O-50 and O-60.
She also plays field hockey for Strike Force out of Lancaster, plays indoor field hockey with the Central Penn Field Hockey Club, has been a part of the U.S. Field Hockey League Club Championships for the past two years and has played in the USA National Field Hockey Festival in Florida.
In the summer, she is part of a coach’s team that participates in scrimmages with Lower Dauphin.
Bandura played field hockey, basketball and softball in high school. She was set to play at the University of Delaware but a mix-up with her acceptance letter and another student with the same name cost her a spot with the Blue Hens.
She even got a call from the field hockey head coach asking why she wasn’t at practice.
At the last minute, Bandura enrolled at Shippensburg University. While there, she decided to play women’s rugby instead of field hockey, something she says she regrets. She graduated from Ship with a master’s degree in Geoenvironmental Science in 1994. She also met her husband at Shippensburg, and the couple has been together for 25 years.
Bandura answered some questions ahead of the masters. She spoke before the spreading coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the sports world, including USA Field Hockey events and practices.
Q: How much are you involved with field hockey in your life?
A: Field hockey is a passion that I also share with my daughter. We are both playing hockey multiple times per week, 12 months a year. We play indoor and outdoor field hockey. I placed a field hockey stick in her hand as soon as she could walk. I am blessed to have been playing and coaching this amazing sport for 38 years. I've coached at all levels from K-12, with the majority of my coaching spent at Boiling Springs. My affiliation with USA Women’s Masters Field Hockey has allowed me to play at Harvard, Yale, UPenn, Drexel, Villanova, the University of Maryland, the University of Delaware and many other campuses and facilities across the country. This summer we will travel back to Harvard for the Shooting Stars Masters tournament.
Q: What were your first reactions to being named to the USA Field Hockey 2020 U.S. O-45 Women’s Masters World Cup Team?
A: My first reaction was of utmost joy. I am beyond proud to be able to wear our country’s colors and represent the USA competitively at the highest level of field hockey for players over 35 years of age.
Q: What went in to being picked for that team?
A: The World Cup selections took place over a two-day period in January at the [Philadelphia] 76ers' Field House in Wilmington, Delaware. Each day, we had three hours of game play where we were evaluated while scrimmaging against players from across the nation. Selectors for the tryout were not affiliated with the Masters Committee and were local field hockey experts, who have either coached or participated in a USA Field Hockey development pathway selection, such as Futures and age-group national teams.
Q: What are you most looking forward to when playing for the USA team?
A: I am most looking forward to being part of a team and the highly competitive nature of the World Cup. Women’s Masters Field Hockey is essentially a family. We all share the same passion. We support each other and help each other grow our technical and tactical aspects of our game. I am also very excited to meet the other players from across the globe. Playing in Cape Town, South Africa, will definitely be a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Q: What kind of training will go into preparing for those games?
A: Training will consist of weight training and cardiovascular training. Playing field hockey weekly to maintain and improve my skill set is of utmost importance. Even at the age of 50, I still compete regularly against college players. I’m fortunate to live in the hotbed of field hockey for our nation. Additionally, the Masters teams will compete in tournaments and have training camps to prepare over the next six months.
