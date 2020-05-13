A Timeout With ... Former Trinity goalkeeper Amanda Knaub looks at playing professional soccer

A: I really wasn’t sure I wanted to try to play professionally until after my Senior season ended. A few of my teammates decided to apply for NWSL Draft and after talking with Coach Turner at Monmouth, I decided to apply for the Draft too. Up to that point I was totally focused on my college career and my academics. To apply for the draft, I needed to compile a highlight video and complete an application process, which included my soccer resumé. My Coach at Monmouth made a few contacts for me and I had received good press during my senior season by leading the nation in two statistical categories: goals against average and save percentage. I knew going into the draft that not many goalkeepers get drafted, as there are only nine teams and four rounds to the draft, but I wanted to try. Only one GK was drafted last year and the same thing happened this year, but by applying for the draft I did receive two tryout invitations from the Orlando Pride and the Utah Royals.

A: The Orlando Pride was a two-day tryout with the first day being an open tryout and the second day being a call back from the first day. There were 15 GK’s there on the first day and I was one of four that was called back for the second day. After the second day, the coaches informed us that they would be making a decision not only from those that were invited to the tryout, but also from other options such as overseas. They ended up signing a GK that had previously played in the NWSL but had been playing overseas for the past four years. The Utah Royals tryout was different in that they used an application process, which included submitting my highlight video and resumé and then they reviewed it before offering an invitation. I submitted my information the beginning of February and a week later I received my official invite. My dad and I flew out to Salt Lake City the last weekend in February and that tryout also had five GK’s that were invited. I felt I did well at both tryouts, but with only nine teams in America it is a numbers game and I found out that I was not only competing against those at tryouts, but all professional GK’s currently playing overseas.