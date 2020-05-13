A Timeout With ... Former Trinity goalkeeper Amanda Knaub looks at playing professional soccer

Former Trinity goalkeeper Amanda Knaub is ready for the next level.
The Monmouth University soccer goalie decided to explore options of turning pro after her senior season ended, taking into consideration either the National Women's Soccer League or overseas play.
Knaub recently applied for the NWSL draft, but was not selected. She did, however, garner some attention from certain teams, namely the Utah Royals and Orlando Pride. She scheduled her tryouts with them back in February.
She is still weighing her options and keeping in touch with a few former Monmouth players who have played or are currently playing overseas. She keeps in touch with former teammate Maddie Gibson the most, who is currently playing for a team in Lithuania.
She was a standout GK at Monmouth, racking up more than a few accolades over her career. She was a two-time MAAC Goalkeeper of the Year (2017, 2019), a two-time All-MAAC First Team (2017, 2019) player, a two-time All-ECAC First Team (2017, 2019) player, the Paul G. Gaffney II Female Athlete of the Year and will graduate as Monmouth's all-time leader in goals-against average (0.56) and shutouts (45).
She has a college career record of 58-12-8 and totaled 230 saves for an .839 save percentage.
Until something comes along in her soccer career, Knaub is back at home due to the coronavirus and is busy getting ready for graduation sometime in the summer and preparing to enroll in a five-year criminal justice masters program with an emphasis in homeland security at Monmouth.
She took some time out to answer some questions for The Sentinel.
Q: What was your journey like when you knew you wanted to play professionally? What did you have to do to get your name out there?
A: I really wasn’t sure I wanted to try to play professionally until after my Senior season ended. A few of my teammates decided to apply for NWSL Draft and after talking with Coach Turner at Monmouth, I decided to apply for the Draft too. Up to that point I was totally focused on my college career and my academics. To apply for the draft, I needed to compile a highlight video and complete an application process, which included my soccer resumé. My Coach at Monmouth made a few contacts for me and I had received good press during my senior season by leading the nation in two statistical categories: goals against average and save percentage. I knew going into the draft that not many goalkeepers get drafted, as there are only nine teams and four rounds to the draft, but I wanted to try. Only one GK was drafted last year and the same thing happened this year, but by applying for the draft I did receive two tryout invitations from the Orlando Pride and the Utah Royals.
Q: How had your tryouts gone with the Orlando Pride and Utah Royals?
A: The Orlando Pride was a two-day tryout with the first day being an open tryout and the second day being a call back from the first day. There were 15 GK’s there on the first day and I was one of four that was called back for the second day. After the second day, the coaches informed us that they would be making a decision not only from those that were invited to the tryout, but also from other options such as overseas. They ended up signing a GK that had previously played in the NWSL but had been playing overseas for the past four years. The Utah Royals tryout was different in that they used an application process, which included submitting my highlight video and resumé and then they reviewed it before offering an invitation. I submitted my information the beginning of February and a week later I received my official invite. My dad and I flew out to Salt Lake City the last weekend in February and that tryout also had five GK’s that were invited. I felt I did well at both tryouts, but with only nine teams in America it is a numbers game and I found out that I was not only competing against those at tryouts, but all professional GK’s currently playing overseas.
Q: Only one GK was selected in the recent draft, leaving you without a team. How was that moment for you and when did you realize you could look at options overseas?
A: Not getting drafted was not unexpected but I am a very competitive person, so when I received the tryout invitations from Orlando and Utah, I knew I wanted to give them a shot. As for going overseas to play, it was not my first choice, but I knew it was an option as some of my current and former teammates at Monmouth were doing it.
Q: What did you have to do to research options and get in contact with teams? Had you gotten in contact with teams?
A: I had been in contact with my former club coach, Adam Clay, who runs the Hershey FC program, as he has some contacts in Ireland and New Zealand. My Dad had also talked with a few agents that specialize in placing American college players in other countries, but everything is on hold at this point.
Q: What happened when the coronavirus spread to Europe and cancelled overseas seasons?
A: After the coronavirus took off overseas, I knew that doing anything right now was not feasible, and it reinforced my initial plan which was to continue with my education and get my masters over the next year.
Q: Are you still talking to players on your team, overseas and professionally? Who are they?
A: I have three former teammates that have played or are playing professionally elsewhere, they are Maddie Gibson, Gabriel Cuevas and Monique Goncalves. Maddie is who I stay in touch with the most as we played together for four years at Monmouth.
Q: What advice have they given you, before and after the virus concerns?
A: The advice that I have received from Gabby and Monique, who have played in Israel and Sweden, is that you must really want to do it because it is very difficult to play in a country where you literally know no one when you get there, your family and support group are no longer there and you must prove yourself all over again. Now with a worldwide pandemic going on, and being away from home and your travel being restricted, it is something that is hard to deal with.
Q: What is your hope in the future? Where would you like to end up and are you still hoping to play overseas?
A: Right now my focus is like everyone else’s, hoping this pandemic slows down and ends as soon as possible. I am taking things day by day, focusing on my education for the foreseeable future and staying in shape to keep my options open down the road. I started a part-time youth goalie coaching job in December with the Cedar Stars Academy in New Jersey, and I will start back up when I return to Monmouth to complete my grad work.
