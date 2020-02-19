A Timeout With... Former Mechanicsburg WR Joseph Bruno, who is preparing for Penn State in the fall

Q: How was it being able to move through the playoffs with the football team there?

A: Playoffs was something I never got to experience in my high school career, and there is nothing like it. Every high school football player’s dream is to make it to the state championship. The games were sometimes blowouts and other ones were with your hands on your head praying it isn’t the end. The jitters, the butterflies and the night before games had me up all night envisioning the game and success. We had a rivalry game against last year’s state champions, Quince Orchard, during the state semifinal. It felt like a whiteout game at Penn State with the energy in the air because not only was it do or die to make it to the state final, but it was on a personal level. Everyone in Maryland came out — if you didn’t, it was all over social media for you to see. There’s nothing like Maryland football.

Q: Is there anything you miss about Mechanicsburg?