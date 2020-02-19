A Timeout With... Former Mechanicsburg WR Joseph Bruno on playing senior year in Maryland, walking on at Penn State

Former Mechanicsburg football player and track athlete Joseph Bruno will return to Pennsylvania this fall.
The running back and defensive back accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Penn State to play football.
Bruno turned down scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Fordham, according to Onwardstate.com, a Penn State recruiting website.
“The PWO made sense for me because my recruiting process was already an uphill battle from the start of my football career — from being injured and missing weeks on end my [freshman through junior] years, and being a part of a program where we didn’t know what head coach we’d have next week,” Bruno told The Sentinel earlier February.
Bruno attempted to transfer from Mechanicsburg to Bishop McDevitt the summer after his junior year, but Mechanicsburg challenged the move as being for athletic reasons. Instead of pushing forward with the transfer and going through the PIAA’s hearing process, Bruno decided to move with his father in July to Maryland to attend Northwest High School near Germantown.
Bruno split time at running back (no stats are available for his senior season) for a Northwest football team that went 12-2 and qualified for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 4A championship game before losing 35-14 to undefeated Dr. Henry A. Wise High School.
In his junior season with Mechanicsburg, Bruno ran for 605 yards, had 201 receiving and totaled eight touchdowns. He also won two PIAA track and field sprint medals in May.
Bruno answered some questions through email about his time in Maryland and about his former school.
Q: How has your time in Maryland been?
A: My time in Maryland has been a lot of fun. From meeting tons of new friends that I’d now call family, to going far in football and making the state championship. I love football and I definitely wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way (with transferring and the situation that went down). I wish I could have another football season with my guys here in Maryland. I’m going to remember all of the funny locker room memories and just what it took to make it to states. The grind never stops when it comes to football at Northwest, and it definitely took some getting used to, but in the end it was absolutely worthwhile coming here and I wish I was here to begin with.
Not only that, but they have a pretty kick-ass track program run by the East Coast Coach of the Year, Coach [Robert] Youngblood. It’s really an exciting time with spring track coming up, and I can’t stress enough how I wish I was here to begin with. There’s a winning culture at this school, and that’s what I wanted and needed.
Q: How was it being able to move through the playoffs with the football team there?
A: Playoffs was something I never got to experience in my high school career, and there is nothing like it. Every high school football player’s dream is to make it to the state championship. The games were sometimes blowouts and other ones were with your hands on your head praying it isn’t the end. The jitters, the butterflies and the night before games had me up all night envisioning the game and success. We had a rivalry game against last year’s state champions, Quince Orchard, during the state semifinal. It felt like a whiteout game at Penn State with the energy in the air because not only was it do or die to make it to the state final, but it was on a personal level. Everyone in Maryland came out — if you didn’t, it was all over social media for you to see. There’s nothing like Maryland football.
Q: Is there anything you miss about Mechanicsburg?
A: I think I miss Mechanicsburg in regards to it being home. I grew up there for most of my life, so leaving it was definitely hard. The program had a lot of potential, but with full-scale new staff changes happening yearly, and a culture that didn’t care about winning or losing but rather taking pictures for (Instagram), wasn’t appealing and it’s very toxic, especially for young players like me trying to make a name for myself. Nothing against Mechanicsburg and I wish them the best, but the problem wasn’t what the coaches aren’t doing, but rather inspiring kids to be the best that they can be. Nowadays people are too soft and lack motivation and the coaches need to be those guys to show them that they can be something.
Q: What are you most looking forward to when you get to Penn State and with the football team?
A: I’m looking forward to seeing what I’m really made of. My entire high school career there was one thing or another holding me back from my true potential. I’m ready to show what I got. And to be a part of a winning culture.
