A Timeout With ... Former Mechanicsburg baseball player J.T. Heenan, who is now the head coach at Salem University

Q: How about your years with the Mountaineers as a player and coach?

A: I remember being so lucky to get to be around some of the best players in the country. I got to catch some really big time arms — MLB arms — while at WVU. I remember the run we made to a Big 12 championship, how fun it was being a small part of that. I remember going to the regional championship at Wake Forest and scrimmaging the Arizona Diamondbacks. I’ll always be a Mountaineer and I wouldn’t be a head coach today without learning from everyone at WVU.

Q: You’ve held several positions over the years. What different things have you taken from each role and how do you feel they help you now as head coach for Salem?

A: What I’ve learned is that relationships always come first, and never stop learning. If you focus on building relationships and serving others you will always add value. Also, the willingness to learn and fail have given me an opportunity to grow and impact a lot of people. Building relationships and the willingness to learn has prepared me to be a head coach because I’ve had a chance to learn from some elite leaders. I’m a product of guys like Cody Atkinson, Doug Latta, Chase Illig, David Carpenter, Josh Kuykendall and many others.