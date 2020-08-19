A Timeout With ... Former Mechanicsburg baseball player J.T. Heenan, who is now the head coach at Salem University

J.T. Heenan recently took over as head baseball coach at Salem University.
The former Mechanicsburg Wildcat joined the Tigers in January as the assistant coach before becoming associate head coach earlier in the summer.
Heenan graduated in 2012 from Mechanicsburg, where he played for both the football and baseball teams. He joined Division I program West Virginia as a catcher for the Mountaineers. In later years, he took up roles of graduate assistant coach, assistant director of operations and camp coordinator.
His coaching experience also includes several amateur baseball programs, including the West Virginian travel team, the Appalachian Aces. He was also a head coach at the Prep Baseball Report Futures Game in both 2018 and 2019. Heenan is also a private hitting consultant and professional hitting instructor where he works with about 10 professional baseball players.
Heenan answered a few questions by email from The Sentinel about what he remembers from being a Wildcat, and how the many roles he’s taken within baseball are helping him now that he’s the head coach with the Tigers.
Q: What do you remember of your time with Mechanicsburg? Any memorable moments for you as a Wildcat?
A: I remember winning the first district championship in school history with the baseball team. There’s nothing like competing and accomplishing something with your best friends. I still keep in touch with a lot of my teammates and coaches from that team. I also remember how supportive the community is in Mechanicsburg. I’m grateful I grew up in such a proud community — “Wildcat Pride” is real.
Q: How about your years with the Mountaineers as a player and coach?
A: I remember being so lucky to get to be around some of the best players in the country. I got to catch some really big time arms — MLB arms — while at WVU. I remember the run we made to a Big 12 championship, how fun it was being a small part of that. I remember going to the regional championship at Wake Forest and scrimmaging the Arizona Diamondbacks. I’ll always be a Mountaineer and I wouldn’t be a head coach today without learning from everyone at WVU.
Q: You’ve held several positions over the years. What different things have you taken from each role and how do you feel they help you now as head coach for Salem?
A: What I’ve learned is that relationships always come first, and never stop learning. If you focus on building relationships and serving others you will always add value. Also, the willingness to learn and fail have given me an opportunity to grow and impact a lot of people. Building relationships and the willingness to learn has prepared me to be a head coach because I’ve had a chance to learn from some elite leaders. I’m a product of guys like Cody Atkinson, Doug Latta, Chase Illig, David Carpenter, Josh Kuykendall and many others.
Q: What goals are you hoping to achieve with Salem in 2021 and in the future?
A: My goal is to teach life skills and character skills to put in place a process that sets us up for success, and win a lot of games and compete for a regional. We have some really good players and I’ve been proactive in getting these guys seen by professional scouts and developing them to play at an elite level. But, I’m not doing my job if I don’t teach these men the skills to serve in the community and be successful after baseball.
Q: How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted things for you, especially as a new head coach?
A: COVID-19 has really tested how to handle adversity and how to better communicate with my players and staff. You have to be creative in recruiting because we can’t go on the road to see players, but fortunately, people like Josh Kuykendall and PBR West Virginia do a great job marketing players. I’m not in the business of making excuses, so every day we find a new way to “figure it out” and get better.
