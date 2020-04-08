A Timeout With ... Former Dickinson swim coach Paul Richards, who announced his retirement after 26 years

A: I always told myself that I would not be the coach that stayed too long. I have too much respect for the program and every swimmer who ever swam with us to not do this at 100% every year. I’ve been coaching for 38 years, so it seemed like it was time to pay this amazing opportunity forward. I got my start in coaching because someone else walked away. It's my turn to provide the same to someone younger. I love the team and the swimmers, but it’s time.

Q: Looking back on your entire coaching career, and your over 500 wins, how do you feel about everything you’ve accomplished?

A: It was nice to be recognized when we got the 500th win, but what I said to the team was, "I didn’t swim in any of those meets. I didn’t score a single point. So this wasn’t my award or recognition, it was ours." In 38 years I never said that this is my team or these were my swimmers. We were all part of the team, dependent on each other for success. I think what makes me happy looking back was that I had the opportunity to work with so many swimmers who felt the same way and embraced that culture.

Q: What are you looking forward to in retirement?