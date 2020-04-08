A Timeout With ... Former Dickinson swim coach Paul Richards, who announced his retirement after 26 years

On March 30, long-time Dickinson swim coach Paul Richards announced his retirement.
In his 26-year career, he posted a 200-102 record with the women’s team — recording his 200th victory in January — and a 174-98-1 record with the men’s team, recording his 500th career victory on Nov. 8, 2019.
The men’s team captured the Centennial Conference dual-meet title in 2004 and placed second at the 2014 CC Championships.
He took some time before settling into retirement life to reflect on his career.
Q: What made you want to start coaching swimming, and how was your journey up to the head coach at Dickinson?
A: Swimming was an important part of my life from a very young age. I grew up in Wilkes-Barre and spent countless hours at the YMCA and Miner Park pool close to my house. High school swimming was very intense and that led me to a college career at Bloomsburg University. Worked in the business world for six years after graduation, but always knew I wanted to coach and teach. I finally got the opportunity in 1982 and didn’t hesitate. Three years in upstate New York before we moved to Virginia, and then nine years later made the move back to Pennsylvania. Dickinson was a great opportunity professionally and personally. It's much closer to our families, and Carlisle seemed like the perfect place for my son to grow up.
Q: What made you stick around for 26 seasons?
A: We became involved in both the Dickinson and Carlisle communities and knew we were at a place where we could contribute and be happy. We made great friends in Carlisle and at Dickinson. I had the support and encouragement to be successful professionally. No regrets. I wouldn’t change anything.
Q: Is there one moment in your 26 seasons that you know you’ll never forget?
A: Too many to single out just one, but I will always remember the day that athletic director, Les Poolman, called and offered me the job. Otherwise, there have been so many great moments that it would be hard to pick one or two.
Q: What about a favorite moment over the years at Dickinson?
A: I loved watching our swimmers succeed in the pool and in the classroom and beyond, as well as becoming great young men and women. Most important part of this job has been all the relationships and friendships that have grown over the years. We go to lots of weddings and enjoy getting phone calls or text messages when a baby is born. It may sound cliché, but we really are one very big extended family. I’m very proud of all of our team members.
Q: What made you feel like now was the right time to retire?
A: I always told myself that I would not be the coach that stayed too long. I have too much respect for the program and every swimmer who ever swam with us to not do this at 100% every year. I’ve been coaching for 38 years, so it seemed like it was time to pay this amazing opportunity forward. I got my start in coaching because someone else walked away. It's my turn to provide the same to someone younger. I love the team and the swimmers, but it’s time.
Q: Looking back on your entire coaching career, and your over 500 wins, how do you feel about everything you’ve accomplished?
A: It was nice to be recognized when we got the 500th win, but what I said to the team was, "I didn’t swim in any of those meets. I didn’t score a single point. So this wasn’t my award or recognition, it was ours." In 38 years I never said that this is my team or these were my swimmers. We were all part of the team, dependent on each other for success. I think what makes me happy looking back was that I had the opportunity to work with so many swimmers who felt the same way and embraced that culture.
Q: What are you looking forward to in retirement?
A: Great question. A little relaxation to start, but I’ll find ways to keep busy. First priority is to repay my family for all of their sacrifices. Biggest cost of coaching success is family sacrifice. Will spend much more time with family. I’ll still show up at the pool once in a while, but now as an old swimmer trying to stay in shape, not as a coach.
Q: Any advice for the next coach that takes the reins for Dickinson?
A: See the big picture — it’s not just about swimming fast. It’s about teaching humility, respect and service. Have fun. Take advantage of every opportunity to engage with the Dickinson and Carlisle community. If you do you will have a fulfilling career.
<&rdpEm>Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda</&rdpEm>
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.