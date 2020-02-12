A Timeout With... Former Cumberland Valley southpaw Hunter Schryver is inching closer to potential major league call-up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A: So far it’s been great. Each level I’ve been able to play at has taught me different things that I’ve taken along throughout this journey. I deﬁnitely am very hopeful that it comes to an end soon, and I start my next journey at the next level.

Q: How has reality compared to your original expectations about progressing through the minors?

A: Reality has surpassed all of my expectations. When I was drafted in 2017, my main goal had already been accomplished and everything else has just been extra. I’ve deﬁnitely moved up the ranks much faster than I was expecting, but I’m not complaining about that.

Q: What’s the role you believe you’re best suited for out of the bullpen?

A: So far the White Sox have used me in pretty much every bullpen situation there is, so I feel very conﬁdent throwing in any role they decide ﬁts me best.

Q: What was your initial reaction to be invited to spring training with the White Sox?

A: I was pretty ecstatic. Receiving a big league camp invite was deﬁnitely on my list of goals for this season.