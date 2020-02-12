A Timeout With... Former Cumberland Valley southpaw Hunter Schryver is inching closer to potential major league call-up

Editor's note: This is the first entry in a new weekly series called "A Timeout With." Each week, The Sentinel will ask a local sports figure five questions about what's going on in their lives.
Former Cumberland Valley and Villanova pitcher Hunter Schryver is still working his way through the ranks in the Chicago White Sox's organization.
Schryver was recently added to the list of 27 White Sox spring training non-roster invitees, with the South Siders' pitchers and catchers arriving at Glendale, Arizona, Wednesday.
The lefty was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft (199th overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays, was acquired by Chicago in 2018 and pitched last season for the triple-A Charlotte Knights after opening the year with the double-A Birmingham Barons.
The soon-to-be 25-year-old Schryver pitched in 11 games for the Knights, allowing 16 hits and 13 runs with an 8.56 ERA. For the Barons, he went 3-2 in 30 appearances, allowed 47 hits and 19 runs, and accumulated a 2.77 ERA.
Schryver answered five questions over email days before camp opened:
Q: How has your journey through the minors been?
A: So far it’s been great. Each level I’ve been able to play at has taught me different things that I’ve taken along throughout this journey. I deﬁnitely am very hopeful that it comes to an end soon, and I start my next journey at the next level.
Q: How has reality compared to your original expectations about progressing through the minors?
A: Reality has surpassed all of my expectations. When I was drafted in 2017, my main goal had already been accomplished and everything else has just been extra. I’ve deﬁnitely moved up the ranks much faster than I was expecting, but I’m not complaining about that.
Q: What’s the role you believe you’re best suited for out of the bullpen?
A: So far the White Sox have used me in pretty much every bullpen situation there is, so I feel very conﬁdent throwing in any role they decide ﬁts me best.
Q: What was your initial reaction to be invited to spring training with the White Sox?
A: I was pretty ecstatic. Receiving a big league camp invite was deﬁnitely on my list of goals for this season.
Q: What are you looking forward to most while you’re there?
A: I am most looking forward to learning from some of the older guys on the team. Being able to pick their brain on things is invaluable.
