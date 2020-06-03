A Timeout With ... Former Camp Hill soccer player Quinn Pickering adjusted to new role in title-winning season

Quinn Pickering seems to have found the right position on Washington & Jefferson's soccer field.
The Camp Hill grad spent a good chunk of his freshman season with the Presidents moving around from position to position. He came into his first college season as a midfielder and found himself on the back line towards the end. After trying to find a position where he felt the team needed him the most, he started out his sophomore season as a center back.
And it seemed to stick.
Pickering started every game with the Presidents in his second season and played a large role for the team in his new position. Pickering, along with teammate and former Camp Hill player Dylan Mayanja, helped W&J win its first Presidents' Athletic Conference men's soccer championship since 2007 last season.
He was also a two-time member of the PAC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Pickering took some time to answer a few questions for The Sentinel.
Q: How has college been going for you?
A: College has been going well for me. Over the past two years I have been able to grow comfortable on campus and within classes, and being a part of the soccer team has played a large part to the comfort.
Q: Was the transition from high school soccer to college soccer an easy one for you?
A: The transition from high school soccer to college soccer was a little difficult for me. College soccer is much more physical than high school soccer, and I had to adjust my playing style in order to compete.
Q: Washington & Jefferson College won its first soccer championship since 2007. How did it feel to be a part of that team, and how did it feel to win the championship?
A: It felt great to win the championship and to accomplish something that the soccer team has not accomplished in over a decade. I am glad to be a part of the team and have hope for a potential repeat of last year as many key players are returning for the upcoming season.
Q: You made a couple of switches on the field the past two years between positions. What made you want to move around from your original position?
A: It ultimately came down to where I could be most useful for the team. During my freshman year I moved around on the field, trying out several spots and seeing how I could be best integrated into the team.
Q: Do you feel more comfortable now in the center back position?
A: I am still growing comfortable at the center back position. Every year I grow more and more comfortable, and that is in large part thanks to upperclassmen who guided me and taught me how to better play the position.
Q: How has it been being away from campus because of the coronavirus?
A: It has been a little lonely being away from campus because of the coronavirus. I miss all the interactions with professors and fellow students that I would normally have on campus, and hope that school will be able to resume on campus next fall.
Q: Is there anything you’re doing to keep in soccer shape for the coming season?
A: I have been taking time to go on runs throughout my neighborhood and juggle the soccer ball within my yard. It hasn't been too much recently, but I am just glad to get some touches on the ball and not grow too rusty.
Q: Any goals you’re looking forward to next season?
A: I have a personal goal to simply be a better player and center back, if I play that position next season, than I was last season. Last season, there were some teams, like Westminster and Grove City, that got the better of me once or twice, and I hope to shut them out more successfully next season. Regarding a team goal, I along with other team members have the goal to once again be PAC champions and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.
