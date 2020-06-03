A Timeout With ... Former Camp Hill soccer player Quinn Pickering adjusted to new role in title-winning season

A: I am still growing comfortable at the center back position. Every year I grow more and more comfortable, and that is in large part thanks to upperclassmen who guided me and taught me how to better play the position.

Q: How has it been being away from campus because of the coronavirus?

A: It has been a little lonely being away from campus because of the coronavirus. I miss all the interactions with professors and fellow students that I would normally have on campus, and hope that school will be able to resume on campus next fall.

Q: Is there anything you’re doing to keep in soccer shape for the coming season?

A: I have been taking time to go on runs throughout my neighborhood and juggle the soccer ball within my yard. It hasn't been too much recently, but I am just glad to get some touches on the ball and not grow too rusty.

Q: Any goals you’re looking forward to next season?