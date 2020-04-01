A Timeout With ... Former Boiling Springs wrestler Kyle Shoop reflects on missed opportunity at Lock Haven due to coronavirus

Lock Haven wrestler Kyle Shoop is one in a long line of college athlete whose senior season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Shoop was lined up to compete in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 19 before the end of the winter season was cancelled. And that final test might have capped off a season that was on an upswing after a solid junior season for the former Boiling Springs grappler.
However, that chance won't come as the NCAA recently announced that winter sports athletes will not be granted another season of eligibility, according to a press release from the NCAA. The committee has given another season of eligibility to spring sports athletes, however.
The 2018-19 wrestling season saw Shoop nab his 100th career victory to go along with seventh at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Shoop ended his final season 22-7. He also sits No. 2 in Lock Haven history with 130 wins.
He took some time to answer some questions about his senior season, the NCAA championships and his time at Lock Haven.
Catching Up With ... Boiling Springs grad Kyle Shoop, who's eyeing one last run at an NCAA championship with Lock Haven
Local College Highlights: Boiling Springs graduate Kyle Shoop places seventh at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
Q: Before sports were postponed, in your opinion, how had your season been going for you? How had you been wrestling?
A: My season before the postponement was going according to plan. I felt that I had some good wins and was getting closer to my peak. This year, I didn’t wrestle as many matches as I did last year, but my schedule was tough and I felt good about how I was doing.
Q: You placed fifth at the Mid-American Conference Championships and were gearing up for the NCAA first round. How had the brackets shaped up for you heading into NCAAs?
A: The bracket was set for me to achieve All-American status again, and I fully believe that. The competition level I wrestled all year prepared me for the guys I would have wrestled.
Q: Did you think you could possibly run for gold this year?
A: Yes, I believe anything could have happened, and me winning is nothing out of the picture.
Q: What ran through your mind when sports were cancelled?
A: Use this time to reflect on yourself and the person this sport has made me. Take time off to go do some of the things I love to do. I want to take this time to work on myself, and when the virus clears up the same goal remains to become a Division I college coach.
Q: What do you take away from your season with Lock Haven?
A: I love this sport, location, people, friends and family that have been with me through the season. Even though my All-American hopes are dead, I will go down in the history books with the greats and that’s an honor itself.
Q: How much disappointment is there for you?
A: There is a lot, but there is nothing I can do. I must move on and focus on a new path.
Q: What has been your favorite memory or match in your four years there?
A: Beating Kaid Brock [Oklahoma State University] in front of 400 Lock Haven fans at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and knowing I will forever be an All-American. If you were there to witness this, it is by far the best match I have ever wrestled.
Q: You’re one of Lock Haven’s best wrestlers in terms of wins in program history. Knowing that, how do you feel about it?
A: It feels great and is an honor to go down with the greats.
Looking for more Timeout With Q&A's?
A Timeout With ... Jen Bandura, a Boiling Springs grad selected to play in the USA Field Hockey Masters Tournament
A Timeout With... Carlisle grad Todd Shulenberger led Washington State women's soccer to NCAA Final Four
A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, provides opportunities for young female wreslters
A Timeout With... Former Mechanicsburg WR Joseph Bruno on playing senior year in Maryland, walking on at Penn State
A Timeout With... Former Cumberland Valley southpaw Hunter Schryver inches closer to potential major league call-up
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.