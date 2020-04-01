A Timeout With ... Former Boiling Springs wrestler Kyle Shoop reflects on missed opportunity at Lock Haven due to coronavirus

A: My season before the postponement was going according to plan. I felt that I had some good wins and was getting closer to my peak. This year, I didn’t wrestle as many matches as I did last year, but my schedule was tough and I felt good about how I was doing.

Q: You placed fifth at the Mid-American Conference Championships and were gearing up for the NCAA first round. How had the brackets shaped up for you heading into NCAAs?

A: The bracket was set for me to achieve All-American status again, and I fully believe that. The competition level I wrestled all year prepared me for the guys I would have wrestled.

Q: Did you think you could possibly run for gold this year?

A: Yes, I believe anything could have happened, and me winning is nothing out of the picture.

Q: What ran through your mind when sports were cancelled?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A: Use this time to reflect on yourself and the person this sport has made me. Take time off to go do some of the things I love to do. I want to take this time to work on myself, and when the virus clears up the same goal remains to become a Division I college coach.