A Timeout With ... Cumberland Valley grad Morgan Baughman who is gearing up for her first year as Red Land girls basketball's head coach

Q: What’s the one thing that has most surprised you about coaching that you weren’t prepared for?

A: One thing I have had to get used to is our multi-sport athletes. I am a huge advocate of my student-athletes playing different sports and having as many different athletic experiences as possible. I wouldn’t say this is surprising as much as it is an adjustment. During my time at Cumberland Valley, everyone was a one-sport athlete with only a few exceptions. Then in college, everyone just plays one sport and it is basically all they do all the time. The biggest adjustment with this is going to open gyms and seeing what players I have and their skill sets, and then having the foresight to include the players that are in other sports when it comes to building my playbook around my team.

Q: How has the pandemic impacted your ability to get to know the team and vice versa? How has it impacted getting to work with them and build the system you want?