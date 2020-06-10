A Timeout With ... Cumberland Valley grad Kurt Kanaskie on his 40-year college coaching career

The only thing I know about the scoring record is I took a lot of shots! My record for points will be broken one day but the number of shots taken will never be broken.

Q: You were drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1980 but then joined South Carolina as an assistant coach. What was your time like with the Warriors, and how were you able to go from them to the coaching rankings?

A: My time with the Warriors was a tremendous experience. The competition was fierce and I had a super guy as a roommate, Lorenzo Romar, now coach at Pepperdine. I was blessed to join the staff at the University of South Carolina after being cut by the Warriors. Coach Bill Foster had just left Duke to take over the Gamecock program. He was an amazing person and program builder. I was fortunate to learn the business from such a great program builder. He realized the importance of every aspect of the program.

Q: You have a long history of coaching college basketball and been to various universities. Turning losing programs around into winning ones. Is there any one you would single out as an interesting challenge or one you look back on fondly?