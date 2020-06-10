A Timeout With ... Cumberland Valley grad Kurt Kanaskie on his 40-year college coaching career

Kurt Kanaskie has a long history in coaching basketball that spans 40 years.
He also had an impressive high school career; the former Cumberland Valley student totaled 1,797 points with 25.7 point per game. Kanaskie also picked up All-State honors in his 1974-75 and 1975-76 seasons.
He then played for La Salle College, picking up All-Big Five and All-East Coast Conference honors. He became the ninth all-time leading scorer scorer before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1980.
Later that year, he became assistant coach for South Carolina. From there he worked in assistant and head coaching positions at Lock Haven, IUP, Drake, Penn State, Navy, Virginia Tech and Air Force. In April, Kanaskie joined North Carolina-Wilmington as the assistant coach.
Kanaskie responded to questions via email from The Sentinel about his time as an Eagle and the challenges he faces now at UNC-Wilmington.
Q: What do you remember from your time playing at Cumberland Valley? How did it feel to break the high school record?
A: I remember the tremendous coaches I had at Cumberland Valley from a very young age. Sam Gruber was the first coach I had contact with in a youth program. He was a tremendous teacher and demanded hard work. My senior year ended with Rob Carrollus, who was such a tactician and professional. He really prepared me for college basketball.
The only thing I know about the scoring record is I took a lot of shots! My record for points will be broken one day but the number of shots taken will never be broken.
Q: You were drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1980 but then joined South Carolina as an assistant coach. What was your time like with the Warriors, and how were you able to go from them to the coaching rankings?
A: My time with the Warriors was a tremendous experience. The competition was fierce and I had a super guy as a roommate, Lorenzo Romar, now coach at Pepperdine. I was blessed to join the staff at the University of South Carolina after being cut by the Warriors. Coach Bill Foster had just left Duke to take over the Gamecock program. He was an amazing person and program builder. I was fortunate to learn the business from such a great program builder. He realized the importance of every aspect of the program.
Q: You have a long history of coaching college basketball and been to various universities. Turning losing programs around into winning ones. Is there any one you would single out as an interesting challenge or one you look back on fondly?
A: There are [three] stops in my career that I deem special. During my [three-year] tenure at Lock Haven University, we were able to be nationally ranked and participate in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. While at IUP, we were nationally ranked for the first time and made the NCAA tournament for the first time. We were ranked [No. 1] in the country for almost [two] consecutive years. Finally, working with coach Ed Dechellis at Penn State we went from a dismal program to winning the NIT (National Invitation Tournament) and playing in the NCAA tournament in our final season. More importantly, the quality of our players on and off the court was incredible. Those guys not only graduated but are doing extremely well now.
Q: What challenges are you facing for next season with UNC-Wilmington? Is there something of a template you use to put things in place or do you have to treat each new challenge with a different methodology?
A: UNCW is an incredible place and Coach Takayo Siddle is a rising superstar in our profession. The school, city and beaches are beautiful and there is a real commitment to success in basketball. We have everything in place to continue the rich tradition of UNCW Basketball. I am really looking forward to competing in the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association).
Q: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your day to day operation? Has it become a challenge in terms of recruitment or organizing for next season?
A: COVID-19 has really been a challenge for our program as we really haven’t met the team in person yet. The players were home when we got the job and [we] probably won’t see them until August. We are not permitted on campus but are working from our homes. We have worked hard to build relationships with our players and prospective student-athletes. Our players set a school record with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 in the spring semester. We have tried to get some workouts for our players and hopefully they are improving. We have a solid team returning and with some excellent recruits can have a good season this year.
