A Timeout With... Carlisle resident Ken Shur who will be running in the Boston Marathon for charity

A: I decided to start running after the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon. I needed to run to honor those who lost their lives that day, were injured and to honor the first responders. The Boston Marathon is run on Patriots Day. I am unable to run fast enough to time-qualify for Boston [on my own]. The Boston Marathon has a strong history of supporting charity runners. I researched the charities to find the best fit for me, and I choose the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to raise money for cancer research. I was honored they accepted my application to join the team. I have family members, friends and co-workers that have fought cancer. Many have lost the battle. I now raise money for cancer research and run for all those who cannot. Last year, runners represented 43 charities and raised over $38.7 million. I carry with me during the marathon names that have been given to me of loved ones who have cancer, beat cancer or lost the battle. Last year, I had over 300 names written on my shirt. During the race, I look at those names and they help push me to the finish line. Running a marathon is easy, fighting cancer is hard. This will be my sixth Boston Marathon.