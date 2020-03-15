A Timeout With... Carlisle resident Ken Shur who will be running in the Boston Marathon for charity

Ken Shur, a resident of Carlisle, had plans to run in the 124th Boston Marathon on April 20.
But due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus, the race has been postponed to the fall.
Shur, along with 500 teammates from across the United States, will be running for the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team when the race is back up and running again. The participants of the challenge will run the marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston to raise $6.25 million for cancer research for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Shur, who turns 67 this year, decided to start running in the summer of 2014 after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. His fundraising page can be found here.
He answered a few questions for The Sentinel about the marathon.
(Editor's note: The Q&A was conducted before the news of the marathon's postponement. At the time, all questions were asked with the race still scheduled for April.)
Q: When did you start running, and did you have any favorite spots around Carlisle to run?
A: I started running in the summer of 2014. I was never a runner. I usually run the back roads around Monroe and South Middleton Townships. Wednesday nights, I run through the streets of Carlisle with a group from Appalachian Running Company. On Saturday', I often go to Perry County to run hills.
Q: What made you want to run in the Boston Marathon and raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute?
A: I decided to start running after the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon. I needed to run to honor those who lost their lives that day, were injured and to honor the first responders. The Boston Marathon is run on Patriots Day. I am unable to run fast enough to time-qualify for Boston [on my own]. The Boston Marathon has a strong history of supporting charity runners. I researched the charities to find the best fit for me, and I choose the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to raise money for cancer research. I was honored they accepted my application to join the team. I have family members, friends and co-workers that have fought cancer. Many have lost the battle. I now raise money for cancer research and run for all those who cannot. Last year, runners represented 43 charities and raised over $38.7 million. I carry with me during the marathon names that have been given to me of loved ones who have cancer, beat cancer or lost the battle. Last year, I had over 300 names written on my shirt. During the race, I look at those names and they help push me to the finish line. Running a marathon is easy, fighting cancer is hard. This will be my sixth Boston Marathon.
Q: What kind of training goes into preparing for a race like this?
A: I start training for a marathon 18 weeks in advance of the race. The training ramps up each week and generally ends with a 20 mile run before tapering miles for the race. I usually run over 500 miles as I train for a marathon.
Q: What are you most looking forward to during the event?
A: Marathon weekend in Boston is filled with many great moments. Sunday night, prior to the marathon, Dana-Farber hosts a pasta dinner for the runners and their families. We have the opportunity to hear about the cutting edge research and care that Dana-Farber provides to their patients. We also have the opportunity to meet children who are under their care. It's a powerful and emotional experience.
Q: Do you have anything planned in the running scene after the Boston Marathon?
A: Summer is my time to slow down a bit. I like to run local races like the Carlisle Mile, Pine Grove Furnace Charcoal Challenger and other events. Last year, I ran in 11 races. I also enjoy running the Appalachian Trail. I have already signed up for a fall marathon in Utah. In December, I hope to start training for another Boston Marathon.
