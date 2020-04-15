A Timeout With ... Carlisle native Robert Gilroy, who hasn't let the postponement of Boston Marathon stop him from raising awareness for charity

Q: When did you take up running and why?

A: When I moved to New York I found it a bit difficult to continue rowing, and the city offers some great parks and river paths for running. It has been a great way to get involved in the community, meet people and stay fit.

Q: How had your training been going before the Boston Marathon was postponed, and how has it changed now that it isn’t happening as planned?

A: I had been running more than I ever had and decided to keep the momentum going when the marathon was postponed. Aside from some new scenery here in Carlisle, not much has changed. Less traffic and more trees were some welcomed changes.

Q: You decided to keep running for the charity Back on My Feet. Why did you get involved with that charity, and why did you decide to keep running for them?