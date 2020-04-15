A Timeout With ... Carlisle native Robert Gilroy, who hasn't let the postponement of Boston Marathon stop him from raising awareness for charity

Carlisle native Robert Gilroy was training to run the Boston Marathon April 20.
However, like most events across the country, the race was postponed to the fall with a tentative date of Sept. 14.
Gilroy, a 2010 Carlisle High School graduate and 2014 St. Joseph's grad, hasn't let the postponement of one of the biggest marathons in the world stop him from keeping his prior promises. He will be running a solo marathon in Carlisle on Saturday for the Back on My Feet charity, a project for the homeless in New York that he's been involved with since 2014 to go along with Carlisle Cares.
He played lacrosse and soccer during his high school years and even got involved with the Hawks' collegiate rowing team.
Gilroy now lives in Manhattan, New York City, and works as a project manager at Marsh & McLennan, a commercial insurance broker.
Q: You took up soccer and lacrosse at Carlisle and rowing at St. Joe’s University. What made you want to get involved with so many different things?
A: My parents always encouraged my siblings and me to be active in athletics as we were growing up. Philadelphia is one of the nation’s rowing hubs, so that was an attractive opportunity when I got to Saint Joseph’s.
Q: When did you take up running and why?
A: When I moved to New York I found it a bit difficult to continue rowing, and the city offers some great parks and river paths for running. It has been a great way to get involved in the community, meet people and stay fit.
Q: How had your training been going before the Boston Marathon was postponed, and how has it changed now that it isn’t happening as planned?
A: I had been running more than I ever had and decided to keep the momentum going when the marathon was postponed. Aside from some new scenery here in Carlisle, not much has changed. Less traffic and more trees were some welcomed changes.
Q: You decided to keep running for the charity Back on My Feet. Why did you get involved with that charity, and why did you decide to keep running for them?
A: I originally got involved with Back on My Feet in 2014 as a volunteer member with the team in the East Village. I grew a strong bond with the team and have always felt BoMF’s unique approach to combating homelessness is very effective. Many members of the BoMF program work in industries impacted by COVID-19, like food and hospitality. As a result, the program’s need for support has only increased due to the virus. By running a marathon in Carlisle, I hope to increase awareness for this need and also fulfill my pledge to donors who have been very generous to this cause.
Q: What is it like training now with the current situation keeping everyone inside?
A: I miss being able to run with a group of friends, but it has been pleasant to have quite streets for training.
Q: You live in Manhattan but are back in Carlisle because of the virus. How has it been being back in your hometown, and is it the same as you remember?
A: I am fortunate enough to get home somewhat regularly, so I have been able to see Carlisle’s subtle changes over the years. Carlisle is a wonderful place to come back to and the change of pace from the city is certainly refreshing. Three of my four siblings have also come home in the last few weeks, so the full house feels pretty similar to how I remember growing up!
