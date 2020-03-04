A Timeout With... Carlisle grad Todd Shulenberger led Washington State women's soccer to NCAA Final Four

Todd Shulenberger, a Carlisle High School graduate, knows what it takes to lead a successful program.
Just ask his coaching staff — the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's National Staff of the Year — and his Washington State University women's soccer team, who made the NCAA Final Four this season. The Cougars fell to North Carolina in the semis.
Shulenberger, who took over in 2015, landed a contract extension in December that runs until 2025.
He graduated from Robert Morris University in 1994 with a degree in marketing, where he spent four seasons with the soccer team. He helped lead the Colonials to an NCAA appearance in 1993.
Shulenberger played professional soccer with the Canton Invaders of the National Professional Soccer League from 1994-96 before turning his attention to coaching. He then spent four seasons at the University of Missouri as an assistant coach with the women’s soccer team, a recruiting coordinator and the team’s budget manager. He also spent two seasons with Clemson and spent two seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech.
Outside of coaching, Shulenberger was the Director of Coaching for 10 years at the TopHat Soccer Club, based out of Atlanta, where he oversaw player development and staff while also serving as the club’s collegiate placement advisor. While with TopHat, Shulenberger served as an assistant coach at Georgia State for the women’s team.
Shulenberger answered a few questions for The Sentinel in the offseason.
Q: What was it like to go through one of the most successful seasons the soccer program had ever seen?
A: Honestly, this is the first time in any sport in Washington athletics to go to a Final Four. That alone was pretty remarkable by this group of young ladies, to be the first team of any sport to do that. We had a veteran group in the goal and up top, then we had a bunch of core players return that were very hungry. Then we had a young group that came in and really wanted to prove a point, so to me it wasn't really a surprise. To the outside world it definitely was a surprise, to do what we did and go to the Final Four. We got to play in the toughest conference in America, the Pac-12, so we were definitely ready for the test, and then everything had to line up right, and fortunately enough it did. Except for that semifinal match.
Q: The Cougars made it all the way to the NCAA semifinals before falling to North Carolina. What was that journey like?
A: It was a great journey. We had no easy test in any game. Our first game was against a Memphis team that probably shouldn't have been travelling, so we were lucky enough to host them because I thought both teams were Top 5 teams and they had to come all the way out to play us, which was the opening round game. We took care of business and then we were on the road. We were the first unseeded team to win the next three or four games on the road to get to the College Cup, so to go beat Virginia, who was No. 1 for most of the season, and then ended up being a two-seed at the time, to beat them at their place and score three goals against Virginia was incredible. To play a West Virginia team who had been to the Final Four before — we beat them and then took ourselves down south to South Carolina, who had been in the Elite 8 the last couple years in a row. Beating them at their place in front of 5,000 fans was pretty neat. We were battle-tested, we were road-tested, but again I give a lot of credit to our team and our preparation that we had to deal with day-to-day in the Pac-12 definitely helped us with that moment.
Q: What was the atmosphere like during and after that semifinal game?
A: Our departure was incredible. We chartered up through the west coast and then we had a great group of people send us off. Being in the west coast for those Final Four games, the Coug Nation was out there, all the alumni, we had a great supporting cast. Before the game and during the game, as the game went on I thought we deserved at least a tie in that game, and a chance to win that game. Our girls had a great game, they were surprised to be there, but they weren't deer in the headlights — they were ready for the test. Then you play a storied program in North Carolina, who's been there for 24 national championships, really stepped up to the game. Unfortunately, we didn't win. So, for me, we're all selfish as coaches, we're all competitors as coaches and players, and we want more. We have our next goal ahead of us, and that's something we want to try and do again moving forward.
Q: Your staff was named the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's National Staff of the Year. What did that mean to you when it was announced?
A: It meant a lot. To be able to do this in five short years after we've been together as a staff and a team — to get this accolade it depends on your team, and for our young ladies you have a hard-working group, you got leaders across the board in that locker room. Our success is definitely their success, and if we didn't have a group of hungry, willing and determined young ladies who have a chip on their shoulders this never would have happened. It was an incredible honor, but it's definitely one that goes into that locker room and all across the board here.
Q: What does the future hold for the team?
A: We're all competitors here, and we all want more. I guess I set the bar high and that's OK, that's why I'm here. I expect to win, I want to win and until we win a Pac-12 championship and/or national championship, I feel our job is not done yet. We got a taste of it, and now we want more. The recruiting looks good, our returners look good and now we're the hunted. We're no longer the hunter, we're now the hunted. We'll have a target on our backs. No way anybody wants Washington State to do what they did, and that's a good problem to have. But now we've got to back that up. I'm looking forward to having an opportunity next year to see what we can do again.
