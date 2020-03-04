A Timeout With... Carlisle grad Todd Shulenberger led Washington State women's soccer to NCAA Final Four

A: Honestly, this is the first time in any sport in Washington athletics to go to a Final Four. That alone was pretty remarkable by this group of young ladies, to be the first team of any sport to do that. We had a veteran group in the goal and up top, then we had a bunch of core players return that were very hungry. Then we had a young group that came in and really wanted to prove a point, so to me it wasn't really a surprise. To the outside world it definitely was a surprise, to do what we did and go to the Final Four. We got to play in the toughest conference in America, the Pac-12, so we were definitely ready for the test, and then everything had to line up right, and fortunately enough it did. Except for that semifinal match.

A: It was a great journey. We had no easy test in any game. Our first game was against a Memphis team that probably shouldn't have been travelling, so we were lucky enough to host them because I thought both teams were Top 5 teams and they had to come all the way out to play us, which was the opening round game. We took care of business and then we were on the road. We were the first unseeded team to win the next three or four games on the road to get to the College Cup, so to go beat Virginia, who was No. 1 for most of the season, and then ended up being a two-seed at the time, to beat them at their place and score three goals against Virginia was incredible. To play a West Virginia team who had been to the Final Four before — we beat them and then took ourselves down south to South Carolina, who had been in the Elite 8 the last couple years in a row. Beating them at their place in front of 5,000 fans was pretty neat. We were battle-tested, we were road-tested, but again I give a lot of credit to our team and our preparation that we had to deal with day-to-day in the Pac-12 definitely helped us with that moment.