You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A Timeout With ... Camp Hill grad Dylan Mayanja, who is making a name for himself already with Washington & Jefferson soccer
alert top story
A Timeout With ...

A Timeout With ... Camp Hill grad Dylan Mayanja, who is making a name for himself already with Washington & Jefferson soccer

{{featured_button_text}}
Dylan Mayanja

Freshman Dylan Mayanja had 24 points on 10 goals and four assists last season with Washington & Jefferson College.

 Provided by Martin Santek Photography

Dylan Mayanja may only be one year removed from Camp Hill, but it seems he's fitting in quite nicely at Washington & Jefferson College.

Mayanja was a huge part of Camp Hill's back-to-back PIAA Class 1A titles — the first two in program history — and three straight District 3 titles, and consistently racked up points every season. He took that experience to W&J, helping the team win its first Presidents' Athletic Conference men's soccer championship since 2007. W&J fell in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament to John Carroll 2-0.

He also had one of the best freshman seasons for the Presidents, totaling 24 points on 10 goals and four assists. That earned him All-PAC First Team and the PAC Tournament Team honors in his first season.

Mayanja is now back home because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and took some time to answer a few questions for The Sentinel via email.

Calm, cool, collected: Camp Hill keeps it together to win back-to-back PIAA Class 1A title in OT
District 3 Boys Soccer: Amias Colestock's two goals against York Catholic propel Camp Hill to third straight Class 1A crown
Camp Hill secures first state crown in program history with win over Sewickley Academy
Dylan Mayanja plays hero to help Camp Hill get back-to-back state titles for Athlete of the Week honors

Q: How has your first year of college been since graduating from Camp Hill?

A: My first year of college was not the most ideal start because the day I moved into college I found out one of my close friends passed away, which was difficult to deal with. Also, now due to COVID-19, I can't physically be on campus. However, I believe I've made the most of my first year of college and it's been going well so far.

Q: Was the transition from high school soccer to college soccer an easy one for you?

A: The transition from high school soccer to college soccer took a little bit of adjusting, but everything started to click as the season went on. I worked hard with my fitness and strength before preseason, which helped me adjust to the high speed and physicality of college soccer.

Q: Washington & Jefferson College won its first soccer championship since 2007. How did it feel to be a part of that team, and how did it feel to win the championship as a freshman?

A: It felt amazing knowing I had such a huge role in leading the team to an NCAA tournament appearance and winning its first division championship since 2007 as a freshman. Those feelings are indescribable and will last a lifetime.

Q: You scored the game-winning goal in double overtime against Grove City in the PAC semifinals. What was the feeling like after scoring that goal?

A: The feeling I got from scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime in the PAC semifinals was sort of the same feeling I had when I scored the game-winning goal in the state finals in high school. Just knowing that you had a huge impact in winning an important game for the team and seeing everyone happy is an amazing feeling.

Q: You were also named First Team All-PAC and scored 24 goals. What are your thoughts on such a successful season in your first year with the team?

A: I am extremely grateful for the success I had as a freshman. However, I believe I still have a lot more to prove as a player and can achieve more.

Q: How has it been being away from campus because of the coronavirus?

A: It's definitely been an adjustment from going to a college campus to being at home because of COVID-19. However, it's been nice spending more time with my family and really making memories with them over this terrible time.

Q: Is there anything you’re doing to keep in soccer shape for the coming season?

A: I've been working out regularly in my house. I don't have any weights. As a result, I've been having to use different ways to get a good workout in. Also, I've been using soccer drills from Beast Mode Soccer to improve on my touch.

Q: Any goals you’re looking forward to next season?

A: At this point I just hope the soccer season won't be cancelled. However, one goal I have is that I want to improve on my whole style of play. So, I can be more impactful on the field.

A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Mike Myers, who is now working with Houston Astros' Double-A club
A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Dick Ocker has been running for 67 years, and isn't slowing down
A Timeout With ... Carlisle native Robert Gilroy, who hasn't let the postponement of Boston Marathon stop him from raising awareness for charity
A Timeout With ... Former Dickinson swim coach Paul Richards, who announced his retirement after 26 years
A Timeout With ... Former Boiling Springs wrestler Kyle Shoop reflects on missed opportunity at Lock Haven due to coronavirus
A Timeout With ... Jen Bandura, a Boiling Springs grad selected to play in the USA Field Hockey Masters Tournament
A Timeout With... Carlisle resident Ken Shur who will be running in the Boston Marathon for charity
A Timeout With... Carlisle grad Todd Shulenberger led Washington State women's soccer to NCAA Final Four
A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, provides opportunities for young female wreslters
A Timeout With... Former Mechanicsburg WR Joseph Bruno on playing senior year in Maryland, walking on at Penn State
A Timeout With... Former Cumberland Valley southpaw Hunter Schryver inches closer to potential major league call-up

Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News