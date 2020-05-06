A Timeout With ... Camp Hill grad Dylan Mayanja, who is making a name for himself already with Washington & Jefferson soccer

Q: You were also named First Team All-PAC and scored 24 goals. What are your thoughts on such a successful season in your first year with the team?

A: I am extremely grateful for the success I had as a freshman. However, I believe I still have a lot more to prove as a player and can achieve more.

Q: How has it been being away from campus because of the coronavirus?

A: It's definitely been an adjustment from going to a college campus to being at home because of COVID-19. However, it's been nice spending more time with my family and really making memories with them over this terrible time.

Q: Is there anything you’re doing to keep in soccer shape for the coming season?

A: I've been working out regularly in my house. I don't have any weights. As a result, I've been having to use different ways to get a good workout in. Also, I've been using soccer drills from Beast Mode Soccer to improve on my touch.

Q: Any goals you’re looking forward to next season?