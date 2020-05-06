A Timeout With ... Camp Hill grad Dylan Mayanja, who is making a name for himself already with Washington & Jefferson soccer

Dylan Mayanja may only be one year removed from Camp Hill, but it seems he's fitting in quite nicely at Washington & Jefferson College.
Mayanja was a huge part of Camp Hill's back-to-back PIAA Class 1A titles — the first two in program history — and three straight District 3 titles, and consistently racked up points every season. He took that experience to W&J, helping the team win its first Presidents' Athletic Conference men's soccer championship since 2007. W&J fell in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament to John Carroll 2-0.
He also had one of the best freshman seasons for the Presidents, totaling 24 points on 10 goals and four assists. That earned him All-PAC First Team and the PAC Tournament Team honors in his first season.
Mayanja is now back home because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and took some time to answer a few questions for The Sentinel via email.
District 3 Boys Soccer: Amias Colestock's two goals against York Catholic propel Camp Hill to third straight Class 1A crown
Dylan Mayanja plays hero to help Camp Hill get back-to-back state titles for Athlete of the Week honors
Q: How has your first year of college been since graduating from Camp Hill?
A: My first year of college was not the most ideal start because the day I moved into college I found out one of my close friends passed away, which was difficult to deal with. Also, now due to COVID-19, I can't physically be on campus. However, I believe I've made the most of my first year of college and it's been going well so far.
Q: Was the transition from high school soccer to college soccer an easy one for you?
A: The transition from high school soccer to college soccer took a little bit of adjusting, but everything started to click as the season went on. I worked hard with my fitness and strength before preseason, which helped me adjust to the high speed and physicality of college soccer.
Q: Washington & Jefferson College won its first soccer championship since 2007. How did it feel to be a part of that team, and how did it feel to win the championship as a freshman?
A: It felt amazing knowing I had such a huge role in leading the team to an NCAA tournament appearance and winning its first division championship since 2007 as a freshman. Those feelings are indescribable and will last a lifetime.
Q: You scored the game-winning goal in double overtime against Grove City in the PAC semifinals. What was the feeling like after scoring that goal?
A: The feeling I got from scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime in the PAC semifinals was sort of the same feeling I had when I scored the game-winning goal in the state finals in high school. Just knowing that you had a huge impact in winning an important game for the team and seeing everyone happy is an amazing feeling.
Q: You were also named First Team All-PAC and scored 24 goals. What are your thoughts on such a successful season in your first year with the team?
A: I am extremely grateful for the success I had as a freshman. However, I believe I still have a lot more to prove as a player and can achieve more.
Q: How has it been being away from campus because of the coronavirus?
A: It's definitely been an adjustment from going to a college campus to being at home because of COVID-19. However, it's been nice spending more time with my family and really making memories with them over this terrible time.
Q: Is there anything you’re doing to keep in soccer shape for the coming season?
A: I've been working out regularly in my house. I don't have any weights. As a result, I've been having to use different ways to get a good workout in. Also, I've been using soccer drills from Beast Mode Soccer to improve on my touch.
Q: Any goals you’re looking forward to next season?
A: At this point I just hope the soccer season won't be cancelled. However, one goal I have is that I want to improve on my whole style of play. So, I can be more impactful on the field.
A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Mike Myers, who is now working with Houston Astros' Double-A club
A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Dick Ocker has been running for 67 years, and isn't slowing down
A Timeout With ... Carlisle native Robert Gilroy, who hasn't let the postponement of Boston Marathon stop him from raising awareness for charity
A Timeout With ... Former Dickinson swim coach Paul Richards, who announced his retirement after 26 years
A Timeout With ... Former Boiling Springs wrestler Kyle Shoop reflects on missed opportunity at Lock Haven due to coronavirus
A Timeout With ... Jen Bandura, a Boiling Springs grad selected to play in the USA Field Hockey Masters Tournament
A Timeout With... Carlisle grad Todd Shulenberger led Washington State women's soccer to NCAA Final Four
A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, provides opportunities for young female wreslters
A Timeout With... Former Mechanicsburg WR Joseph Bruno on playing senior year in Maryland, walking on at Penn State
A Timeout With... Former Cumberland Valley southpaw Hunter Schryver inches closer to potential major league call-up
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!