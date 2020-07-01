A Timeout With ... Camp Hill boys soccer coach Justin Sheaffer preparing for 'unique' season by 'focusing on what we can control'

A: At the moment I haven’t made any changes in terms of my planning for preseason in August. I’m hoping that we do not need to make any modifications to our practices at that point. I’m sure this is unlikely and I’m prepared to [be] flexible. Whatever the recommendations are from the CDC, Gov. Tom Wolf, the PIAA and our school district, we will accommodate as needed. I don’t think anyone knows what that will look like at this moment though. Similarly, if I feel I need to take any of the recommendations a step farther to ensure our boys are safe, I certainly will — their health and safety are always a priority.

Q: At least from those who returned to voluntary workouts, do you feel the players are excited to be back playing?

A: Like I mentioned above, I hate speaking for the boys, but I would say that they were excited to be back. They showed a great desire to improve every day. Also, I think it was great for the parents — the parents have been so supportive of our program over the years, and I can’t thank them enough for their support.

Q: Were you keeping up with the players while they were isolating at home? Were you helping in terms of ideas for training or just trying to keep them going?