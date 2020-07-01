A Timeout With ... Camp Hill boys soccer coach Justin Sheaffer preparing for 'unique' season by 'focusing on what we can control'

Justin Sheaffer seems pretty optimistic despite a fall season full of uncertainty.
Sheaffer, the head coach for the Camp Hill boys soccer team, is about to enter his eighth season with the Lions. He also had a brief two year stint with the Camp Hill girls soccer team as the head coach from 2011-2012.
Sheaffer led his boys team to three Mid-Penn Capital titles in 2015, 2016 and 2018, as well as three District 3 Class 1A titles from 2016-2018. His Lions team also claimed the 2016 and 2017 PIAA Class 1A championships. They rolled over District 7 champion Sewickley Academy in a 4-1 win in 2016 and took Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic to overtime before winning in 2017.
Coach Sheaffer took some time from his preparation work to respond to some questions The Sentinel emailed him.
Q: You’re about to start your eighth season with the Lions. How different does this season feel compared to the others with all that’s going on?
A: It is hard to believe this will be my eighth season with the boys. This one is definitely unique, but we are focusing on what we can control, which is helping our boys focus their training this summer to become better players. Fortunately, the Camp Hill Athletic Department has been keeping us posted of updates from PIAA since March, and the administration and school board were able to approve an Athletic Health and Safety Plan that allowed us to get back on the field [June 23]. Our soccer family has been anxious to get the boys back on the field, but they have been very understanding and supportive because we know their health is the most important thing.
Q: What kind of things are you anticipating with the season ahead? Are you hoping everything will play out as normal or do you think they could end up pretty different?
A: I’m really not sure what to expect of the fall season — I don’t know if anyone is at this point with so much uncertainty — but I’m staying optimistic. Right now, our boys are focused on a day at a time and becoming better each day.
Q: You’ve already started voluntary summer workouts. How have they been going?
A: We started voluntary workouts [June 23]. It was great for my morale. I hate speaking for the boys without knowing their exact thoughts, but I believe it was good for them too. The boys came out with tremendous energy every day, which really inspires me to be a better coach and a better person — they even got me to join them in the conditioning work. With that said, it was certainly different from prior years in terms of what we did because we are not currently permitted to do any contact drills or game like situations. Based on what I saw this past week, I’m really excited to see the boys playing — I think we are going to have a fun year.
Q: What changes have you made for when you finally start preseason compared to how you would for any other year?
A: At the moment I haven’t made any changes in terms of my planning for preseason in August. I’m hoping that we do not need to make any modifications to our practices at that point. I’m sure this is unlikely and I’m prepared to [be] flexible. Whatever the recommendations are from the CDC, Gov. Tom Wolf, the PIAA and our school district, we will accommodate as needed. I don’t think anyone knows what that will look like at this moment though. Similarly, if I feel I need to take any of the recommendations a step farther to ensure our boys are safe, I certainly will — their health and safety are always a priority.
Q: At least from those who returned to voluntary workouts, do you feel the players are excited to be back playing?
A: Like I mentioned above, I hate speaking for the boys, but I would say that they were excited to be back. They showed a great desire to improve every day. Also, I think it was great for the parents — the parents have been so supportive of our program over the years, and I can’t thank them enough for their support.
Q: Were you keeping up with the players while they were isolating at home? Were you helping in terms of ideas for training or just trying to keep them going?
A: While we were quarantined, it was awkward. We typically have meetings in the spring to talk about the season as a group, as well as an individual meeting with the boys who want one, to talk about everything from school/soccer, to their futures: thinking about scheduling SATs, ACTs, looking at colleges, applying to colleges, etc.. All of that starts happening mid-March through the end of the year. For the first few weeks, we were all trying to wrap our heads around what was happening. As the PIAA released new information regarding the fall seasons and the summer workouts, we began providing updates through emails and had a few Zoom meetings to update the boys and give them a chance to see each other [towards the end of the school year]. Once the boys were able to get out, I gave them some ideas to build some of their stamina back. Those were optional suggestions though because we have a pretty structured summer training schedule that the boys get each summer.
