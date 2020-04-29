A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Mike Myers, who is now working with Houston Astros' Double-A club

Boiling Springs native Mike Myers is back in his hometown.
The 2008 Boiling Springs High School grad was promoted in October to the Houston Astros’ Double-A club, the Corpus Christi Hooks and spent a total of eight days of spring training with the club, he said. The strength and conditioning coach then got the call to pack his bags and head home amid the COVID-19 concerns.
Before working with the Hooks, Myers was the strength and conditioning coach for the Dominican Summer League, the Tri-City Valley Cats and the Fayetteville WoodPeckers, all within the Astros’ system.
Myers graduated from Penn State in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2017 with a master’s in exercise science. He played football, basketball, soccer and baseball through high school and admitted he sustained a lot of injuries through his career — something that he credits for getting him interested in exercise science.
Myers took some time to answer some questions for The Sentinel via email.
Q: Since moving up to Double-A ball, how has it been working with a new team?
A: This is my fourth year with the Houston Astros, so despite Corpus Christi being a new location, the players and staff are very familiar. To make it easier to understand, I will take you through the four-year timeline. My first year I was with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic. My second year I was with the Tri-City Valley Cats in Troy, New York. My third year it was an honor to open up a brand new ballpark in Fayetteville, North Carolina. This year I am with the Corpus Christi Hooks in Corpus Christi, Texas. Most of the guys at the current Double-A level started with me in Tri-City during the 2018 Season.
Q: How different is it after working in the Dominican Republic?
A: Choosing to work in the Dominican Republic was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made. It was the most challenging summer of my life, but at the same time one of the most rewarding and impressionable. My boss at the time was Latin American Coordinator Rachel Balkovec, who is now the first female hitting coach in professional baseball with the New York Yankees. I was actually offered a job at the Single-A affiliate in the states, but Rachel challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and embark on an experience at the heart of baseball, the Dominican Republic. The Dominican Republic gave me a sense of understanding of the Latin culture, an opportunity to learn Spanish and introduced me to other standards and ways of living life.
Q: When the coronavirus concerns started, what was it like working in baseball when they just started spring training with that going on?
A: My staff and I were in spring training for eight total days until we got the call from the GM to pack our bags and head home. Throughout the shortened spring training we allowed only essential personnel into the clubhouse area, and our strength and conditioning staff was busy disinfecting every piece of equipment after player use. The “normal” spring training flow was definitely disrupted, and our current fate of 2020 season is still to be determined. This season could be quite interesting.
Q: How has it been being back in Boiling Springs?
A: It is great to be back in Boiling Springs through this pandemic. When the world is in chaos, home always has a sense of comfort. It has been a great opportunity to spend more time with my parents, and this has been my first Easter spent at home in the last five years. I have also been able to meet up with some friends and teachers from the past which is always nice. These connections always seem to remind you about where you came from and how certain things have shaped and inspired you to be where you are.
Q: Are you missing anything the most being away from baseball?
A: The lights, the adventure, the players, the staff, the fans. Living on a bus in the minor leagues is an experience like no other. Although the goal is to get to the big leagues as fast as you can, I can truly say that I enjoy the journey to get to the top. Every person associated with the team, whether you are a player, strength coach, athletic trainer, hitting coach, pitching coach or manager, is trying to elevate their game to the next level. This leads to interesting group dynamics all around. Some of the best nights of my life have been with staff willing to explore in different small towns across America.
Q: Do you keep in contact with any players or other staff for the team?
A: We are fortunate to be getting paid through this period of time where the hope is that we are able to have an MLB season in 2020. My responsibilities include weekly player check-ins, writing strength and conditioning programs, leading Zoom yoga or mobility sessions, weekly staff conference calls and lots of continuing education. The Astros are actually keeping us quite busy during these times. I have also been making coaching videos for our guys with the help of a long-time friend and Carlisle resident, Sam Mcloota. He is referred to as “Video Guy” in my coaching sections and we try to make the videos somewhat comical. Some people laugh and some people roll their eyes.
Q: Who have been your biggest influences along your journey to where you are now and why?
A: I choose to believe that life happens “for” you and not “to” you. With this perspective you tend to look at the positives more frequently, and even if you have a harsh negative experience, you can look past the temporary pain to the potential positive.
My earliest and most consistent influences are my parents. From my first memory to this very moment they have been supportive of every decision and journey I have ever made. Spoiler alert, not every decision and journey has been the best or the most brightest! Their unconditional love and support through the ups and the downs has been a great teacher.
Early influences in my community setting started with sports. During my time at Boiling Springs High School, our athletic department at Boiling Springs was lead by Scott Govern and Dave Shields. They both did a fantastic job at hiring exceptional coaches into the school district. Throughout my high school years, I played four sports under four exceptional coaches, including Matt Heiser, Pat Dieter, Randy Rich and Craig Ilgenfritz. They all had very different coaching styles, but they all helped me find my foundation as a human.
I would like to spotlight one of these coaches as he recently passed, but his lessons continue live. One thing that has never left me has been a quote stated by Pat Dieter over and over again throughout my high school basketball career: “It’s easy to be the best in Boiling Springs.” He would take us to this quote when our egos became inflated either individually or as a team. It was a simple way of reminding us that things may feel great and comfortable behind the spoils of victory, seated safely in the castle walls of our locker room, but outside these walls there is competition waiting to pounce and end our journey to success. Coach Dieter knew that with success came a struggle, a battle, a commitment. As a strength and conditioning coach, the principles I employ are the same. If I want to make an athlete bigger, faster or stronger, I must introduce them to a stimulus that will be great enough to create these adaptations to the body. This stimulus comes in the form of a difficult workout and sometimes trash cans are necessary. This quote plays in my head with every new journey and new beginning whether it be at the college or professional level. It gives me peace and strength as the competition has no idea that there is a “Bubbler” on the doorstep ready to impose their will. So here’s to life and embracing all the struggles and obstacles it has to offer. I promise you’ll be stronger on the other side!
A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Dick Ocker has been running for 67 years, and isn't slowing down
A Timeout With ... Carlisle native Robert Gilroy, who hasn't let the postponement of Boston Marathon stop him from raising awareness for charity
A Timeout With ... Former Dickinson swim coach Paul Richards, who announced his retirement after 26 years
A Timeout With ... Former Boiling Springs wrestler Kyle Shoop reflects on missed opportunity at Lock Haven due to coronavirus
A Timeout With ... Jen Bandura, a Boiling Springs grad selected to play in the USA Field Hockey Masters Tournament
A Timeout With... Carlisle grad Todd Shulenberger led Washington State women's soccer to NCAA Final Four
A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, provides opportunities for young female wreslters
A Timeout With... Former Mechanicsburg WR Joseph Bruno on playing senior year in Maryland, walking on at Penn State
A Timeout With... Former Cumberland Valley southpaw Hunter Schryver inches closer to potential major league call-up
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!