A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Mike Myers, who is now working with Houston Astros' Double-A club

I would like to spotlight one of these coaches as he recently passed, but his lessons continue live. One thing that has never left me has been a quote stated by Pat Dieter over and over again throughout my high school basketball career: “It’s easy to be the best in Boiling Springs.” He would take us to this quote when our egos became inflated either individually or as a team. It was a simple way of reminding us that things may feel great and comfortable behind the spoils of victory, seated safely in the castle walls of our locker room, but outside these walls there is competition waiting to pounce and end our journey to success. Coach Dieter knew that with success came a struggle, a battle, a commitment. As a strength and conditioning coach, the principles I employ are the same. If I want to make an athlete bigger, faster or stronger, I must introduce them to a stimulus that will be great enough to create these adaptations to the body. This stimulus comes in the form of a difficult workout and sometimes trash cans are necessary. This quote plays in my head with every new journey and new beginning whether it be at the college or professional level. It gives me peace and strength as the competition has no idea that there is a “Bubbler” on the doorstep ready to impose their will. So here’s to life and embracing all the struggles and obstacles it has to offer. I promise you’ll be stronger on the other side!