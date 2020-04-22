A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Dick Ocker has been running for 67 years, and isn't slowing down

Dick Ocker has seen a lot of the world during his time running.
The 1955 Boiling Springs grad has been running for a whopping 67 years and competing for 60. He even helped build the first track team for the Bubblers in 1953. After his high school career, Ocker went on to run for Shippensburg College, graduating in 1959.
Through his time running, Ocker has competed in various places all over the world, including the Penn Relays; Edmonton in Alberta, Canada; Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Brisbane, Australia; Adidas Diamond League meet in Randal’s Island, New York; and Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Ocker has also coached for nearly that entire time: spending a year working with Boiling Springs, then started Carlisle's cross country with Harold Travis and stayed for three years, more than 40 years at Dickinson, and presently as the sprints coach at Messiah, where he has been for the past five years.
Ocker is in two Hall of Fames — South Central Chapter of PA Hall of Fame and the Shippensburg University Hall of Fame.
Ocker took some time to talk a few weeks ago about running and his career.
Q: What do you like the most about running and why have you stayed in the game so long?
A: It keeps me healthy and relaxed. I run because I enjoy running. Running helps me to eat better, sleep better and think better.
Q: Is there anything you do to give back to the community through running?
A: Great coaches have shared knowledge with me. I want to continue mentoring young athletes. I will share my running philosophy through my strong faith, clean lifestyle, healthy eating habits and with my loving supportive family.
I conducted speed clinics for local athletes at Dickinson College, I work with local athletes during the summer and I help people understand the importance of growing old gracefully.
Q: What has been the most memorable competition you have won, or the most meaningful?
A: In my senior year in high school I won the conference mile. That motivated me to continue running.
Q: Do you have any competitions or runs lined up for the future?
A: The Penn Relays in Philadelphia, the Keystone Games and the Senior Games.
A Timeout With ... Jen Bandura, a Boiling Springs grad selected to play in the USA Field Hockey Masters Tournament
A Timeout With... Carlisle grad Todd Shulenberger led Washington State women's soccer to NCAA Final Four
A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, provides opportunities for young female wreslters
A Timeout With... Former Mechanicsburg WR Joseph Bruno on playing senior year in Maryland, walking on at Penn State
A Timeout With... Former Cumberland Valley southpaw Hunter Schryver inches closer to potential major league call-up
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!