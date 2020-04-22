A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs native Dick Ocker has been running for 67 years, and isn't slowing down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dick Ocker has seen a lot of the world during his time running.

The 1955 Boiling Springs grad has been running for a whopping 67 years and competing for 60. He even helped build the first track team for the Bubblers in 1953. After his high school career, Ocker went on to run for Shippensburg College, graduating in 1959.

Through his time running, Ocker has competed in various places all over the world, including the Penn Relays; Edmonton in Alberta, Canada; Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Brisbane, Australia; Adidas Diamond League meet in Randal’s Island, New York; and Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Ocker has also coached for nearly that entire time: spending a year working with Boiling Springs, then started Carlisle's cross country with Harold Travis and stayed for three years, more than 40 years at Dickinson, and presently as the sprints coach at Messiah, where he has been for the past five years.

Ocker is in two Hall of Fames — South Central Chapter of PA Hall of Fame and the Shippensburg University Hall of Fame.

Ocker took some time to talk a few weeks ago about running and his career.