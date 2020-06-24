A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs girls soccer head coach Steve Brookens on the challenges of an unprecedented season

Steve Brookens is facing uncharted waters.
Brookens is entering his 16th season with the Boiling Springs girls soccer team and he has yet to face a season quite like the one coming up.
In his time with the Bubblers he’s won the Colonial Division championship three times in 2015, 2018 and 2019. He also has a District 3 Class 2A championship under his belt from 2017 where they defeated Schuylkill Valley 3-0 in the final. He almost followed up that feat in 2018 and 2019, but fell short to Elco both times
Dating back further, he coached the first Bubblers team to earn a playoff win in an 8-0 demolition of Hershey Christian in the 2011 District 3 Class 2A championships preliminary round.
He took some time to respond to questions from The Sentinel about how he’s planning for the start of a very unusual season.
Q: Coming into your 16th season with Boiling Springs, have you ever gone into a season with such uncertainty before?
A: This will be a first for me. I have always looked at our summer training as a great time for the rising freshman to meet the returning players and be able to play with and against them in our workouts. I find that this helps in building team chemistry and team bonding. Not being able to have our normal summer routine, and at this point not being certain what the future holds, has me in very unfamiliar territory.
Q: What kind of things are you anticipating, even if you can, with the upcoming season?
A: I think we are going to make sure everyone knows the school district’s health and safety guidelines we will need to follow so that we will be able to have our season. Once these guidelines are provided to the coaches I’m sure there will be additional tasks that we as coaches will need to do to ensure the health and safety of our players.
Q: Do you have plans in place for when you have the go ahead to get started with training and to prepare for the season? What changes, if any, are there compared to previous seasons?
A: I do have some preliminary plans thought out. For one, [we] will not be using our weight room this summer and our training will mostly be small groups. Plus trying to practice our social distancing when we are together.
Q: What plans do you have in place to keep people safe both in terms of training and playing actual matches?
A: I believe those plans will be coming from our school district once our return to play guidelines are finalized as required by the state. I’m sure we will be following the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, but to what extent I’m not sure at this point.
Q: Have you been keeping in contact with your team throughout the summer? Have you been motivating them or helping them with their own training?
A: I have been in touch with a few of the seniors and have asked them to reach out to their teammates to encourage them to do some running and ball skill work. Also, the team was provided with a workout plan that can be done individually.
