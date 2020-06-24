A Timeout With ... Boiling Springs girls soccer head coach Steve Brookens on the challenges of an unprecedented season

He took some time to respond to questions from The Sentinel about how he’s planning for the start of a very unusual season.

Q: Coming into your 16th season with Boiling Springs, have you ever gone into a season with such uncertainty before?

A: This will be a first for me. I have always looked at our summer training as a great time for the rising freshman to meet the returning players and be able to play with and against them in our workouts. I find that this helps in building team chemistry and team bonding. Not being able to have our normal summer routine, and at this point not being certain what the future holds, has me in very unfamiliar territory.

Q: What kind of things are you anticipating, even if you can, with the upcoming season?

A: I think we are going to make sure everyone knows the school district’s health and safety guidelines we will need to follow so that we will be able to have our season. Once these guidelines are provided to the coaches I’m sure there will be additional tasks that we as coaches will need to do to ensure the health and safety of our players.