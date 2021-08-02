'A summer like no other': John Peters on his PA Amateur win, his Carlisle course record and enrolling at Duke

Peters credits himself as a naturally competitive person. While he didn’t pick up a golf club until he was 11-years-old, he’s played other sports such as baseball and wrestling and even finds himself becoming competitive in the classroom, the Carlisle grad and Duke University pledge said. No matter the activity or circumstance, he’s going to give it his all.

That competitive nature showed Wednesday on the par-3 125-yard 13th. On his tee shot, Peters struck the pin. That’s when he began to feel momentum swinging in his direction.

“My day really started on Hole 13,” Peters said. “And after that, I really started noticing I had a ton of adrenaline. I flew two out of the next three greens and was just hitting it too long. And I was hitting my appropriate clubs, but they were just flying too far.”

After a string of pars on holes 15 and 16, Peters missed a 15-footer for birdie on Hole 17 but sat one back of the lead with a number of competitors already in the clubhouse. His goal on Hole 18: set himself up for a birdie and a playoff at 1-over par.

With an 8-iron in hand, Peters knew he wanted to land his approach 10-15 yards short and let the ball funnel to the pin. Once his ball hopped on the green and crested the ridge, Peters lost sight of it. Moments later, the crowd encompassing the green erupted.

