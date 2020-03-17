A list of Carlisle-area gyms, facilities and golf courses that are closed, open, canceled or offering online options

A list of closures in and around Carlisle due to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate to close all nonessential businesses in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Gyms and fitness centers
- Fit Forward: Closed until Monday, March 30
- Planet Fitness: All closed until further notice. Offering free online classes via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/Planet.Fitness.Carlisle.PA/)
- Power Train: Closed until further notice
Ethos Fitness: Closed, but offer remote classes online on Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ethosfitnessstudio/)
- Carlisle Crossfit: All classes moved online (https://www.facebook.com/CarlisleCF/)
- Athena Mobility and Fitness: Closed for two weeks
- Title Boxing Club in Camp Hill: Closed until further notice
- Transforming Training & Fitness: Closed for two weeks
Golf courses
- Mayapple Golf Course: Closed until March 31
- Carlisle Barracks Golf Course: Open
- Eagles Crossing Golf Course: Open
Racing
- Williams Grove Speedway: Closed for at least a week
- Port Royal Speedway: Closed for at least a week
- Lincoln Speedway: Closed for at least a week
Activities
- Trindle Bowl: Closed until further notice
- ABC West Bowl: Closed until further notice
- Midway Bowl: Closed until further notice, takeout is open
- Carlisle Barracks: Child services — All Sports Programs (to include Home School PE) are canceled, Friday Night Dodgeball is canceled, Middle School Teen Special Events (to include field trips and socials) are canceled, Saturday Open Recreation is canceled, all 4H clubs are canceled. Bowling center closed, golf course open, outdoor recreation open, fitness center open, joint deli for takeout only
- In The Net: Closed until further notice
- 8th Annual Shamrock Showdown 5K at Rossmoyne Business Center: Rescheduled from Saturday, March 21 to Saturday, Oct. 3
- Shamrock Shuffle 5K at Hampden Park on Sunday, March 22: canceled
- Lucky Charm 5K/10K in Harrisburg on Saturday, March 21: Live running canceled, but virtual racing instead.
- Steve Fealtman Memorial Awesum Possum Lake Trail Adventure: Postponed for later in the year
- Healthy Kids Running Series: All races postponed until the weekend of April 17th
- Carlisle Sports Emporium: Closed until further notice
- Stuart Community Center: All classes and programs canceled through March 30
YMCAs
- Carlisle YMCA: Closed through Sunday, March 29
- Harrisburg and West Shore YMCA: Closed for two weeks