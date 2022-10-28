5 Questions: Boiling Springs alumna Jennifer Bandura reflects on 2022 Masters Field Hockey World Cup experience

Between driving to and from the airport, and two layovers in Boston and Amsterdam, it took Jennifer Bandura 34 hours from door to door to reach Cape Town, South Africa.

Cape Town was the site of the 2022 World Masters Hockey World Cup that was held from Oct. 1-10. Bandura, a 1988 Boiling Springs graduate and current teacher in the Mechanicsburg Area School District, was a member of the 28-player U.S. Over-50 Masters women’s team, which placed eighth in the tournament.

The 2022 Masters World Cup was Bandura’s second time qualifying for the event. She made the Over-45 women’s team in 2020 before officials canceled the the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-year time gap forced Bandura and several other athletes to try out again due to meeting the qualifications for different age groups.

Field hockey aside, Bandura cited the World Cup’s opening ceremony, exploring Cape Town and learning about South African culture and forming lasting relationships with her teammates as the most memorable moments of her experience.

“That was honestly a once in a lifetime trip for me,” said Bandura, whose daughter, Alex, is a junior on the Boiling Springs field hockey team. “I’ll probably never make it back there in my lifetime, so there was a lot of gratitude for being able to play the sport as long as I have, but then also just the complete thrill that we were going to be able to go over there and compete against all these other countries.”

In this installment of The Sentinel’s 5 Questions, Bandura took time to talk about and share her experiences from the 2022 Masters World Cup.

Question: What was the preparation like leading up the World Cup?

Answer: When we knew that the outdoor World Cup was canceled, we still had our indoor World Cup, which was supposed to be held in the US in February and that got canceled a few weeks before that was supposed to take place. So, I had knee surgery planned after that World Cup, so I got that done as soon as I could in March. So for me, I was in physical therapy since March, just rebuilding, gaining all of my strength and then doing a lot of the cardio and the physical workouts that I could as well as getting my stick on the ball as much as possible.

Q: What was the anticipation like leading up to the 2022 World Cup after having the 2020 event canceled?

A: I’ll admit that when the 2020 World Cup was canceled, I went through a bit of a depression because you work so hard for that event. You train, you’re competing, and then it’s canceled. And so, you go through this period where you just really need to kind of shift your mindset. And for us, at our age, it’s about how can I stay active throughout that process? And then again, once I made the team for this World Cup, to me, the best part of being selected is knowing that I’m going to be on a team. I love the team environment. I love the women that I play with and just being around these women is very empowering. So, I was super excited to know that I had made the team plus the fact that we were going to be traveling to South Africa.

Q: What were the highlights of your trip, whether on or off the field?

A: For me, it was playing as a team and each of us kind of having our own roles. With me being injured, I knew I wasn’t going to be 100%, so I had to shift my mindset of I have to give 100% of whatever percentage I have that day, even if it was 60%. The highlights also were supporting our other men’s and women’s teams, going to watch them play, touring South Africa and Cape Town, meeting the locals, learning about their culture, learning about how Cape Town was founded and then obviously going to see the sites. It’s probably one of the most beautiful places in the world. We were able to go up to the top of Cable Mountain and toward the coastal region, and that was a lot of fun. We went out as teammates and kind of traveled around when we had some time off and just kind of meeting all the Masters players from around the globe. That was a lot of fun, just getting to meet people from Scotland and Ireland and Germany. We played against those countries and Chile, and field hockey really is a small world but it’s also nice to have that extended family and other countries.

Q: What was the level of competition like in the World Cup?

A: For us, one of the challenges for the US teams is that our country is so massive. So, that means that geographically, it’s difficult for us all to be together at one time in practice. And so, that is something that was kind of our weakness compared to other smaller countries that can get together and practice on a regular basis. So, I think the connectivity was there for other teams that we didn’t have. That’s all obviously a lesson moving forward that we need to improve upon for next World Cups. … So, playing against the other countries, even when you’re in your 50s and you’re playing, it’s still highly skilled and a fast-paced game. Obviously, we don’t have the speed that we had when we were younger, but you have to play smarter rather than harder at this age.

Q: Why is it important to you to continue to play field hockey and promote the sport?

A: Field hockey to me is basically being able to pursue your passion for a lifetime. So, it’s something I’ve been interested in, and I only picked up the sport back in seventh grade because that was earliest we had it. It means being able to grow the sport for all generations — so little, little kids. I started my daughter when she was probably 4, and we have people playing at the World Cup into their late 60s and 70s. So, it doesn’t have to end. You see kids that when they leave high school, they think that hockey is done, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be something that they can play for the rest of their life, and we keep working on growing our Masters field hockey here in the United States, and I think you’ll see that it’s gonna get stronger and stronger. A lot of the girls that are now in their 30s that were playing in the Olympics and on a national team are going to start going into the Masters program.

For me, it’s also about showing the younger players that anything’s possible, even when you’re in your 50s. I’m still learning and growing all the time. I’m constantly learning new technical skills with my stick. I’m still learning tactically, technically, how to play the game. And that’s always going to continue and that can transfer back to anytime that we’re coaching. A lot of Masters players are coaches, and so we can just keep continuing to grow our game, so that we can grow the sport.