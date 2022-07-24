4 local golfers to tee off at 109th Pennsylvania Amateur

Four local golfers are slated to tee off at the 109th Pennsylvania Amateur Championship Monday, including reigning champion and Carlisle graduate John Peters.

The three-round event held at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown runs through Wednesday. First-round tee times are scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Monday. While Peters braces for title defense, recent Cumberland Valley grad Brady Davidson and Trinity alumnus James Ulsh are also part of the playing field. 2018 CV grad Campbell Wolf rounds out the local contingent.

Peters won last year’s event at Merion Golf Club’s East Course by jarring a 193-yard eagle on the 18th hole to claim the title in walk-off fashion. Peters, a rising sophomore on Duke’s men’s golf team, shot a three-day total 210 to win the tournament by one stroke. Peters also reached the semifinals at the R. Jay Siegel Amateur Match Play Championship at Huntingdon Valley Country Club July 11-13, dropping a 19-hole decision to Huntingdon’s Ben Cooley in the semifinal round.

Davidson and Ulsh competed in the PA Boys Junior Amateur June 27 and 28 at Hershey Country Club’s East Course. Davidson fired a two-day 1-under-par 141, including a second-day 2-under, and tied for fifth place. Meanwhile, Ulsh carded a combined 12-over 154 at the event, shooting 3-over on Day 1 followed by a 9-over round on Day 2.

Wolf has competed at East Tennessee State his last two years on the collegiate links. Prior to ETSU, he was member of the DePaul men's golf team for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Wolf signed as a grad transfer at Northern Illinois in May for the 2022 campaign and his final year of eligibility.

Below are the tee times for Peters, Davidson, Ulsh and Wolf Monday:

John Peters: 1:20 p.m., Hole 1

Brady Davidson: 12:30 p.m., Hole 1

James Ulsh: 2:10 p.m., Hole 10

Campbell Wolf: 8:40 a.m., Hole 1