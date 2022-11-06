4 local alumni help HACC women's volleyball secure trip to NJCAA Division III championships

The Harrisburg Area Community College women’s volleyball team has secured a bid to the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Championships in Rochester, Minnesota.

Helping the Hawks to the tournament berth were four local alumni, including Kaitlin Pluta (Cumberland Valley), Emma Ruth (Carlisle Christian), Kyla Kolivoski (Northern) and Sydnee Wishard (Red Land). Kolivoski leads the NJCAA in assists per set average with 12.2.

HACC claimed the Region 19/North Atlantic A District championship Oct. 29, sweeping Brookdale Community College by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-10. The Hawks will open their national championship tilt Thursday as the No. 6 seed against Dutchess Community College in first-round action.