3 local players help Pride claim silver at 2022 AAU Junior Olympic Games

Three local athletes helped Pride secure silver-medal honors at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics Games earlier this month in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Among the local standouts were Boiling Springs’ Kendall Longenberger, Marissa Muza of Mechanicsburg and Northern’s Evelyn Morris. Pride forged a 4-1-1 record in the tournament and fell to United in the championship game.

The championship was decided in four shootouts in which United’s Aniya Woods of Suffolk, Virginia, scored the golden goal. Pride held the top seed entering the title bout.