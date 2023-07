Here are the standings and statistical leaders through Week 5 of the 2023 Carlisle Summer League, provided by the CSL.

Frank Petre Championship Saturday is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday from Memorial Park. Championship Saturday includes 10U, 12U and 14U title tilts, the Marty Anderson Green vs. White Game and awards for each age group.

The schedule is as follows:

10U Championship- 10 a.m.

12U Championship- 11:15 a.m.

Marty Anderson Green vs. White Game- 12:30 p.m.

14U Championship- 1:15 p.m.

10U SEEDING AFTER WEEK 5:

1st - 10U Bartoli's Wealth Management (4-0)

2nd - 10U sneaker00juice (5-1)

3rd - 10U Carlisle Community Coalition (3-3)

4th - 10U Unleashed Potential (2-3)

5th - 10U Frank Petre (2-4)

6th - 10U Gilbert's PC (0-5)

10U STAT LEADERS (BY AVERAGES) AFTER WEEK 5:

POINTS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Noah Midgley (10U sneaker00juice) - 15.5

2. Khaius Palmer (10U CCC) - 13

3. Sheldon Creek (10U Bartoli's Wealth Mgmt) - 12.5

4. Emerson Guenther (10U CCC) - 11.2

5. Braiden Johnson (10U Frank Petre) - 10.7

REBOUNDS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Sheldon Creek (10U Bartoli's Wealth Mgmt) - 9

2. Brayden Speck (10U Bartoli's Wealth Mgmt) - 8.8

3. Emerson Guenther (10U CCC) - 7.8

4. Jackson Meadows (10U Gilbert's PC) - 7.2

5. Braiden Johnson (10U Frank Petre) - 6.8

6. Noah Midgley (10U sneaker00juice) - 6.3

7. Titus Thomas (10U Gilbert's PC) - 5.2

8. Aidan Stackfield (10U Bartoli's Wealth Mgmt) - 5

ASSISTS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Sheldon Creek (10U Bartoli's Wealth Mgmt) - 2.5

2. Khaius Palmer (10U CCC) - 2.2

3. Emerson Guenther (10U CCC) - 1.8

4. Titus Thomas (10UGilbert's PC) - 1.7

5. Ja'Mere Finley (10U sneaker00juice) - 1.3

6. Noah Midgley (10U sneaker00juice) - 1

7. Kayden Ewell (10U Unleashed Potential) - 1

STEALS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Khaius Palmer (10U CCC) - 3.7

2. Ja'Mere Finley (sneaker00juice) - 3.5

3. Sheldon Creek (10U Bartoli's Wealth Mgmt) - 3

4. Josh Vasser (10U sneaker00juice) - 2

5. Ilyas Myers (10U Frank Petre) - 1.8

6. Emerson Guenther (10U CCC) - 1.8

7. Benjamin Hubshman (10U Unleashed Potential) - 1.8

BLOCKS PER GAME

1. Jaylen Marshall (10U Unleashed Potential) - 1.8

2. Jeremiah Waring (10U sneaker00juice) - 1.2

3. Jackson Meadows (Gilbert's PC) - 1.2

4. Brayden Speck (10U Bartoli's Wealth Mgmt) - 1

12U SEEDING AFTER WEEK 5:

1st - 12U The Tuckey Companies (4-1)

2nd - 12U Santucci's (4-2)

3rd - 12U Grand Illusion (3-2)

4th - 12U sneaker00juice (3-3)

5th - 12U Unleashed Potential (1-3)

6th - 12U Desperate Times (1-5)

12U STAT LEADERS (BY AVERAGES) AFTER WEEK 5:

POINTS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Cameron Drachbar (12U Grand Illusion) - 20.2

2. Roman Lyons (12U sneaker00juice) - 17.5

3. Drake Felton (12U Unleashed Potential) - 11.8

4. Mauri Thomas (12U Santucci's) - 10.3

5. Carson Martinez (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 10.2

REBOUNDS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Kamdyn Drew (12U sneaker00juice) - 6.8

2. Roman Lyons (12U sneaker00juice) - 6.8

3. Drake Felton (12U Unleashed Potential) - 6.8

4. John Samuelsen (12U Unleashed Potential) - 6.8

5. Nicholas Shank (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 5.4

6. Damarian Marshall (12U Grand Illusion) - 5.4

7. Cameron Drachbar (12U Grand Illusion) - 5

ASSISTS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Drake Felton (12U Unleashed Potential) - 2.5

2. Mauri Thomas (12U Santucci's) - 2.3

3. Roman Lyons (12U sneaker00juice) - 2.2

4. Carson Martinez (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 2.2

5. Jack Brockman (12U Grand Illusion) - 1.4

6. Kyle Scanlan (12U Unleashed Potential) - 1.3

7. Darren Bradley (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 1.2

8. Cameron Drachbar (12U Grand Illusion) - 1

9. Ashton Apgar (12U Unleashed Potential) - 1

10. Mason Richmond (12U Santucci's) - 1

STEALS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Drake Felton (12U Unleashed Potential) - 4.5

2. Mauri Thomas (12U Santucci's) - 2.3

3. Carson Martinez (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 2.2

4. Lucas Roper (12U Santucci's) - 1.7

5. Roman Lyons (12U sneaker00juice) - 1.7

6. Darren Bradley (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 1.4

7. John Samuelsen (12U Unleashed Potential) - 1.3

8. Nathaniel Witmer (12U Desperate Times) - 1.2

9. Cameron Drachbar (12U Grand Illusion) - 1.2

BLOCKS PER GAME

1. Damarian Marshall (12U Grand Illusion) - 2.6

2. John Samuelsen (12U Unleashed Potential) - 1.3

3. Nazil Myers (12U Unleashed Potential) - 1

14U SEEDING AFTER WEEK 5:

1st - 14U Rustic Tavern (6-0)

2nd - 14U Three Pines (4-2)

3rd - 14U C-Luv Thrift (2-2)

4th - 14U Wolfe & Company Realtors (2-3)

5th - 14U sneaker00juice (2-4)

6th - 14U Unleashed Potential (0-5)

14U STAT LEADERS (BY AVERAGES) AFTER WEEK 5:

POINTS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Cayson Johnson (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 21

2. Jayden Birchett (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 21

3. Prince Mitchell (14U Rustic Tavern) - 20.5

4. Jaylen Debraux (14U sneaker00juice) - 20.3

5. Jaiden Kipp (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 14.2

6. Isaiah Robinson (14U Unleashed Potential) - 13.4

7. Trey Harris (14U Rustic Tavern) - 12.7

8. Tyler Royal (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 10.4

9. Paxton Foreman (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 10.4

REBOUNDS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Jaylen Debraux (14U sneaker00juice) - 8.3

2. Jayden Birchett (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 7

3. Tyler Royal (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 6.2

4. Cayson Johnson (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 5.8

5. Luke Samuelsen (14U Three Pines) - 5.2

6. Isaiah Robinson (14U Unleashed Potential) - 5

ASSISTS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Collin Witman (14U Three Pines) - 1.8

2. Jayden Birchett (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 1.5

3. Cayson Johnson (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 1.5

4. Ayden Martinez (14U Unleashed Potential) - 1.2

STEALS PER GAME LEADERS

1. Jayden Birchett (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 2.8

2. Omillio Millz (14U sneaker00juice) - 2.5

3. Prince Mitchell (14U Rustic Tavern) - 2.5

4. Grant VItek (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 2.2

5. Jaiden Kipp (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 1.8

6. Jaylen Debraux (14U sneaker00juice) - 1.7

7. Trey Harris (14U Rustic Tavern) - 1.7

8. Cayson Johnson (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 1.5

BLOCKS PER GAME

1. Tyler Royal (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 2.2

2. Prince Mitchell (Rustic Tavern) - 1.5

3. Wyatt Clark (14U C-Luv Thrift) - 1.5

4. Jace Roth (Three Pines) - 1.2

Photos: Carlisle Summer League 2023 Opening Night