Here are the standings and statistical leaders through Week 1 of the 2023 Carlisle Summer League, provided by the CSL.
Standings and stats reflect games played Tuesday. Games scheduled for Thursday were rained out and have an opportunity to be made up Friday July 28 prior to Championship Saturday July 29.
10U STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 1
1st - 10U Unleashed Potential (1-0)
2nd - 10U sneaker00juice (1-0)
3rd - 10U Bartoli's Wealth Management (0-0)
4th - 10U Carlisle Community Coalition (0-0)
5th - 10U Gilbert's PC (0-1)
6th - 10U Frank Petre (0-1)
10U STAT LEADERS (BY AVERAGES) AFTER WEEK 1
People are also reading…
POINTS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Noah Midgley (10U sneaker00juice) - 27
2. Braiden Johnson (10U Frank Petre) - 24
3. Jackson Meadows (10U Gilbert's PC) - 19
4. Brandon Klouser (10U Unleashed Potential) - 15
5. Ja'Mere Finley (10U sneaker00juice) - 13
6. Benjamin Hubshman (10U Unleashed Potential) - 11
REBOUNDS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Braiden Johnson (10U Frank Petre) - 7
2. Noah Midgley (10U sneaker00juice) - 6
3. Jackson Meadows (10U Gilbert's PC) - 4
4. Kamden Weigle (10U Gilbert's PC) - 4
ASSISTS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Titus Thomas (10U Gilbert's PC) - 1
2. Ja'Mere Finley (10U sneaker00juice) - 1
3. Dominic Klouser (10U Unleashed Potential) - 1
STEALS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Ja'Mere Finley (10U sneaker00juice) - 4
2. Josh Vasser (10U sneaker00juice) - 3
3. Kellen Weiser (10U Frank Petre) - 3
4. Benjamin Hubshman (10U Unleashed Potential) - 2
5. Jeremiah Warring (10U sneaker00juice) - 2
6. Jackson Meadows (10U Gilbert's PC) - 2
BLOCKS PER GAME
1. Jaylen Marshall (10U Unleashed Potential) - 2
2. Ja'Mere Finley (10U sneaker00juice) - 2
3. Jeremiah Waring (10U sneaker00juice) - 2
12U STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 1
1st - 12U Grand Illusion (1-0)
2nd - 12U Santucci's (1-0)
3rd - 12U sneaker00juice (0-0)
4th - 12U Unleashed Potential (0-0)
5th - 12U The Tuckey Companies (0-1)
6th - 12U Desperate Times (0-1)
12U STAT LEADERS (BY AVERAGES) AFTER WEEK 1
POINTS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Cameron Drachbar (12U Grand Illusion) - 17
2. Isaac Kimmel (12U Grand Illusion) - 16
3. Liam Magni (12U Desperate Times) - 13
4. Mauri Thomas (12U Santucci's) - 13
5. Edward Beleck (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 9
6. Porter Dunn (12U Desperate Times) - 8
7. Damarian Marshall (12U Grand Illusion) - 8
REBOUNDS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Wesley Heckman (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 7
2. Damarian Marshall (12U Grand Illusion) - 6
3. Zeke Coombs (12U Santucci's) - 6
4. Liam Magni (12U Desperate Times) - 5
5. Jackson Simms (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 5
ASSISTS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Lucas Roper (12U Santucci's) - 1
2. Mauri Thomas (12U Santucci's) - 1
STEALS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Jackson Simms (12U The Tuckey Companies) - 2
2. Cameron Walker (12U Desperate Times) - 2
3. Isaac Kimmel (12U Grand Illusion) - 2
4. Mauri Thomas (12U Santucci's) - 2
BLOCKS PER GAME
1. Damarian Marshall (12U Grand Illusion) - 1
14U STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 1
1st - 14U Rustic Tavern (1-0)
2nd - 14U sneaker00juice (1-0)
3rd - 14U Three Pines (0-0)
4th - 14U C-Luv Thrift (0-0)
5th - 14U Wolfe & Company Realtors (0-1)
6th - 14U Unleashed Potential (0-1)
14U STAT LEADERS (BY AVERAGES) AFTER WEEK 1
POINTS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Prince Mitchell (14U Rustic Tavern) - 27
2. Jaylen Debraux (14U sneaker00juice) - 24
3. Tyler Royal (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 19
4. Delaney Schmick (14U Rustic Tavern) - 12
5. Isaiah Robinson (14U Unleashed Potential) - 12
6. Jaiden Kipp (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 10
7. Trey Harris (14U Rustic Tavern) - 10
REBOUNDS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Jaylen Debraux (14U sneaker00juice) - 8
2. Kristoffer Drew (14U Unleashed Potential) - 6
3. Isaiah Robinson (14U Unleashed Potential) - 5
4. Eisley Seretti (14U Rustic Tavern) - 5
5. Prince Mitchell (14U Rustic Tavern) - 5
6. Tyler Royal (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 4
7. Trey Harris (14U Rustic Tavern) - 4
ASSISTS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Eisley Seretti (14U Rustic Tavern) - 3
2. Ophelia Radabaugh (14U Unleashed Potential) - 2
3. Prince Mitchell (14U Rustic Tavern) - 2
STEALS PER GAME LEADERS
1. Jaylen Debraux (14U sneaker00juice) - 5
2. Prince Mitchell (14U Rustic Tavern) - 5
3. Jaiden Kipp (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 3
4. Omillio Millz (14U sneaker00juice) - 3
5. Mackenna Bonner (14U Rustic Tavern) - 3
6. Khalil Jackson (14U Rustic Tavern) - 3
7. Eisley Seretti (14U Rustic Tavern) - 3
BLOCKS PER GAME
1. Tyler Royal (14U Wolfe & Company Realtors) - 2
2. Isaiah Robinson (14U Unleashed Potential) - 2
3. Javion Alejandro (14U Unleashed Potential) - 2