The light rain from the first half had let up at Memorial Park basketball court Saturday morning, replaced by the pressure pouring on The Tuckey Companies and Grand Illusion in the 12u championship game on the final day of Carlisle Summer League’s 2023 season.

Tied at 42 heading into the final minute, the middle session of the league’s three-game Frank Petre Championship Saturday was heading down to the proverbial wire.

“I guess at the beginning of the game, I was really nervous,” said Tuckey’s Carson Martinez, “but as the game started to go on, I realized that we wouldn’t have a very easy game, so we had to start playing better.”

Martinez bucketed a go-ahead runner, and The Tuckey Companies held on for a 46-42 victory. Bartoli’s Wealth Management 10u and Three Pines 14u also lifted trophies on the summer league’s festive swan song filled with music, food and a sense of community.

“When you get a day like this where the weather’s changed what feels like 37 times today, but you can still draw a crowd like this to celebrate the support that the town has for each other and the town has for the kids, it’s exciting to see,” said Tim Atkinson, one of the league’s co-executive directors.

Martinez scored six of his team high 19 points for Tuckey in the fourth quarter. Cameron Fazal helped turn the tide toward Tuckey with an offensive rebound and putback that gave Tuckey a 40-38 lead as time expired in the third quarter.

“I just tried to get the momentum up for our team,” Fazal said.

The momentum helped Tuckey overcome a formidable performance from Grand Illusion’s Cameron Drachbar, who led all scorers with 20 points.

“It felt good because I’ve never known any of these kids before,” said Martinez, one of three recipients of the Eugene Ferreira Sportsmanship Award. “Now I’ll be really good friends with them after this.”

Rustic Tavern took a 3-0 lead in a slow offensive start to the 14u championship game played under hot early afternoon sun. Three Pines roared back with a 12-4 run, led 14-10 at halftime and never yielded the advantage in a 34-27 victory. Coached by Dominick Ebaugh and Max Marra, Three Pines outrebounded top-seeded Rustic Tavern 38-28. Damyon Jace Jones had seven of the rebounds to accompany his team-high 11 points. Collin Witman collected nine rebounds and scored five points, all in the second half.

Trey Harris matched Jones’ 11 points to lead Rustic Tavern in the scoring column.

In the first game of the day, Bartoli’s Wealth Management took a 7-6 lead on a Brayden Speck jumper and never looked back in a 21-12 win over sneaker00juice for the 10u title.

Speck finished with nine points to lead all scorers. Noah Midgley and Jeremiah Waring scored five each for sneaker00juice.

On the sidelines

Three recent Carlisle High School graduates and Thundering Herd basketball alumnae coached their teams to titles. Rhyan Mitchell skippered the Tuckey squad to the 12u title while Yaz Abu-Aiadeh and Ryleigh Poole lifted the 10u trophy as co-coaches for Bartoli’s, completing their summer seasons as volunteers before shifting their focus to the college game as incoming freshmen this fall.

“I honestly didn’t know if I would like it,” Poole said. “But after doing it, I was excited to come here and see the kids every Tuesday and Thursday, just come out and watch them play and, from a coach’s perspective, watch someone else love the game the way I did.”

Poole and Abu-Aiadeh faced off against former teammates Gia Ryan and Maliya Kellam, who coached sneaker00juice in the 10u championship game.

“I just think it’s really fun to come out and give back to our community,” Abu-Aiadeh said, “because they supported us in all of our games. It’s just fun to know that we made an impact on them this summer.”

Mitchell (Millersville), Poole (Alvernia), Abu-Aiadeh (Pitt-Bradford) and Ryan (Juniata) all received $150 scholarships for their participation in the Carlisle Summer League, which raised money through concession sales and half-court shot contests throughout the season.

A community effort

The Carlisle boys basketball program took its successful summer tour to the Memorial Park court between the 12u and 14u championship games. The Thundering Herd went undefeated in games at Spooky Nook and won the summer league tournament at Brandon Park in Lancaster.

“We have a really good summer going for us,” said Andre Anderson, the Carlisle varsity head coach. “A lot of people say it’s only the summer, but we take the summer really serious around here. Hopefully it rolls right into the season.”

In Saturday’s Marty Anderson Green vs. White Game, named after Andre’s late father, White held on for a 41-40 victory. Rising junior Parker Smith led all scorers with 15 points for the green team while incoming freshman Jayden Birchett (11 points) and rising sophomore Ayden Burgin (10) paced the white team.

“We have some young guys that can really help this program here in the near future,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s excited. Now we’ve got to go take care of business when it counts.”

Players from a variety of Summer League teams sat in front-court seats, treated to pizza and freeze pops while music played throughout the championship games. Parents, friends and fans filled the bleachers and lined the court to watch the culmination of the league’s third season under executive directors Atkinson and Jordan Stasyszyn, who both played in the previous iteration of the Carlisle Summer League.

“It’s some of the things that we still talk about to this day,” Stasyszyn said, “so to be able to give those memories to other kids, too – and now we’ve had some kids who’ve been in the league all three years – it’s just a cool experience that they’ll always remember.”

Twelve local businesses sponsored teams while others contributed to the free, co-ed no-practice league, which saw its participation grow to more than 200 players.

“It’s expensive to run the league,” Stasyszyn said. “We couldn’t have done it without all the sponsors. That’s something that we needed this year and we’ll continue to need, so it’s truly a community effort.”

Photos: Carlisle Summer League 12U Championship Game

Photos: Carlisle Summer League 10U Championship Game