The book on the 2023 high school boys volleyball season has officially closed, which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Boys Volleyball Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Thomas Smith, sr., S, Cumberland Valley

A setter is often considered the quarterback of a volleyball team, and Smith fulfilled all facets of the role. The CV senior ended his prep career with an exclamation point, compiling 740 assists in addition to 92 digs, 41 blocks, 27 kills and 22 aces. With Smith’s direction, the Eagles authored historic runs to District 3 Class 3A gold and the PIAA semifinals. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley

Ranck occupied the All-Sentinel Coach of the Year throne the last three seasons, and his fourth consecutive nod comes after CV’s most successful campaign in 15 years. The Eagles’ district crown and sprint to the PIAA semifinals were the program’s first since 2008, and under Ranck’s eye, CV also soared to a 21-1 record and a Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown. A tip of the cap also goes to Carlisle’s Drew Kalbach, a CV alumnus, who guided the Thundering Herd to the program’s first postseason win since 2012.

First Team

Dominic Kole, jr., OH, Carlisle

When Kole wasn’t putting away one of his team-leading 214 kills this spring, he was setting up his teammates for kills of their own. The junior was the Herd’s spark plug, accumulating 230 assists in addition to 60 digs, 26 blocks and 25 aces. Kole made his way onto the District 3 Class 3A Second Team list and capped a breakout campaign with Commonwealth All-Division First Team honors.

Andrew Duncan, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley

After an injury-shortened junior season, Duncan bounced back and rose above the net for the district champion Eagles. The CV senior pocketed a team-leading 218 kills and complemented the offensive output with 54 digs, 18 aces and 16 blocks. Duncan was tabbed with District 3 3A and Commonwealth All-Division First Team laurels.

Tyler Quinn, sr., L, Cumberland Valley

Quinn was the linchpin of the Eagle defense and doubled as a supporting cast member on the CV attack. The senior amassed 420 digs, and on the offensive of the net, spun a team-high 31 aces and assisted on 29 points. Quinn joined Duncan on the District 3 and Commonwealth All-Division First Team lists. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Brennen Levis, jr., OH, Cumberland Valley

Ranck praised Levis’ growth between his sophomore and junior seasons, and the outside hitter powered the Eagles throughout their postseason surge. Levis contributed in all areas, banking 205 kills and 24 aces while totaling 76 digs and 20 blocks on defense. His all-around play earned District 3 First Team recognition.

Nathan Deller, sr., MH, Northern

Suffering an MCL tear during the Polar Bears’ run to the district football semifinals in the fall, Deller worked back to ensure he’d see his final season on the volleyball court. The rehab paid off, as the senior helped steer Northern to the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals for the second consecutive year after the Bears posted a 13-3 regular-season record. Deller’s last dance in Dillsburg ended with a Keystone All-Division First Team nod and District 3 Honorable Mention recognition. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jake Eby, sr., OH, Northern

Dubbed Northern’s best all-around asset by head coach Joe Bodisch, Eby paved the way to the Polar Bears’ postseason appearance. He led the program in kills and snared both District 3 2A and Keystone All-Division First Team honors. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Second Team

Wyatt Colestock, jr., MB, Carlisle

Jacob Heckman, sr., OPP, Carlisle

Jax Unterbrink, sr., MB, Cumberland Valley

Trey Edmonds, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley

Christian Marinas, sr., OH, Mechanicsburg

Josh Hoffner, sr., S, Northern

Honorable Mentions

AJ Parrillo, sr., Carlisle; Luke Fischer, so., Carlisle; Victor Adeyemi, sr., Cedar Cliff; Aiden Cada, sr., Cedar Cliff; Avery Reynolds, so., Cumberland Valley; Brayden McCrea, sr., Mechanicsburg; Noah DeLong, sr., Mechanicsburg; Taylor Murlatt, jr., Mechanicsburg; Jese Brubaker, sr., Northern; Sam Gunning, sr., Northern; Ryan Koontz, sr., Red Land; Bryce Zeiders, sr., Red Land; Gavin Bloom, jr., Red Land.

Photos: Cumberland Valley holds off William Tennent in PIAA 3A boys volleyball opener