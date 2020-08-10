HS Sports: Dr. Rachel Levine says data, other states behind reason Gov. Tom Wolf "strongly recommended" no fall sports

Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine explained the reasoning behind Gov. Tom Wolf saying he “strongly recommended” that youth, recreational and high school sports not play until Jan. 1.
During a news conference Monday, Levine said the decision was based on data from other states and a higher number of more severe pediatric coronavirus case counts. But Levine did not provide the data. She explained the goal this fall is to provide as many educational opportunities for students as possible and not playing sports would be the best direction to go to accomplish that.
"Even though many of those sports are outside, many of the sports are going to involve a lot of personal contact, not only football but especially football, where social distancing is not going to be possible, even in soccer and many other sports,” Levine said.
Wolf made his recommendation Thursday at the end of a Department of Health press conference, walking off without any follow-up questions and leaving most teams and leagues without answers. The PIAA held two meetings within the next 24 hours, voting to delay the fall season until Aug. 24 and push for more conversation with Wolf's administration.
The Mid-Penn Conference has already pushed back the start of fall sports to Sept. 4, and District 3, which held a meeting Monday, enacted their tentative postseason plan. The plan will not be formalized until Aug. 24, they're next board meeting.
Milton Hershey announced Monday that it will not have a fall sports season, following in the footsteps of Norristown, which was the first of a growing list of schools around Pa. to cancel their fall season a few weeks ago, and the Philadelphia Public League, which announced it was canceling all sports for the remainder of 2020. Central Dauphin also announced Monday that it is suspending all offseason workouts due to numerous positive test for COVID-19, according to FOX43.
“We wanted to give kids the best chance to stay healthy and counties and kids the best chance to actually have a full in-person education,” Levine said. “Like many other states, as well as now the [Mid-American Conference] in college, and a number of schools that have come out and are saying that it’s just not safe, and given what we’re anticipating in the fall, for children to be in sports.
“I understand, being a pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine Specialist, how important sports can be for kids. How important in terms of, you know, their mental health, their physical health and for some in terms of opportunities for college, etc, but given the size and scope of this global pandemic, we, as well as many other states, and I think you’ll find more and more colleges and college leagues are going to say it’s not worth the risk to do sports this fall given COVID-19.”
