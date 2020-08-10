HS Sports: Dr. Rachel Levine says data, other states behind reason Gov. Tom Wolf "strongly recommended" no fall sports

Milton Hershey announced Monday that it will not have a fall sports season, following in the footsteps of Norristown, which was the first of a growing list of schools around Pa. to cancel their fall season a few weeks ago, and the Philadelphia Public League, which announced it was canceling all sports for the remainder of 2020. Central Dauphin also announced Monday that it is suspending all offseason workouts due to numerous positive test for COVID-19, according to FOX43.

“We wanted to give kids the best chance to stay healthy and counties and kids the best chance to actually have a full in-person education,” Levine said. “Like many other states, as well as now the [Mid-American Conference] in college, and a number of schools that have come out and are saying that it’s just not safe, and given what we’re anticipating in the fall, for children to be in sports.